Forres and Rothes both up for the North of Scotland Cup

Both Forres Mechanics and Rothes have targeted success in the North of Scotland Cup but one will fall at the first hurdle tonight.

The sides meet in round one at Mosset Park. The Can-Cans are without the suspended Stuart Soane, while Joe Gauld (knee) and Gordon McNab (ankle) are also set to miss out, but have signed former Buckie Thistle and Huntly defender Craig Dorrat on a one-year contract..

Manager Charlie Rowley said: “There’s no question it’s a challenging tie for us, Rothes I think would say the same.

“I think the cup competitions are a target for everybody and we’re no different.

“You never know what can happen, it’s one-off games where you can get the better of the opposition.

“The cups are certainly something we target, I do feel the North of Scotland Cup comes a bit early in the season and you don’t really have any momentum going into it.

“Ideally we would have liked it a bit further down the line, but we’ll just have to deal with the games as they come.”

Speysiders in it to win it

Rothes’ Aidan Wilson (groin) is doubtful and Ryan McRitchie will also be assessed having picked up a knock.

Speysiders boss Ross Jack added: “We’re respectful and mindful of the dangers Forres have and hopefully we can cope with them and try to impose our game as much as we can.

“Every game is important to us no matter what the competition is.

“We’re in every competition to win it, you’re not there to just participate, we’re in it to win it.

“I’m not saying we will win it, but we’ll give it our best shot and we want to compete and from that respect it’s very important.”

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have received a bye to the quarter-final of the North of Scotland after their first round clash with Golspie Sutherland was called off.

The North Caledonian League champions have withdrawn from the tournament and Strathspey will face Clach in the last eight.