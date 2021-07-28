Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Forres and Rothes both up for the North of Scotland Cup

By Callum Law
July 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley
Both Forres Mechanics and Rothes have targeted success in the North of Scotland Cup but one will fall at the first hurdle tonight.

The sides meet in round one at Mosset Park. The Can-Cans are without the suspended Stuart Soane, while Joe Gauld (knee) and Gordon McNab (ankle) are also set to miss out, but have signed former Buckie Thistle and Huntly defender Craig Dorrat on a one-year contract..

Manager Charlie Rowley said: “There’s no question it’s a challenging tie for us, Rothes I think would say the same.

“I think the cup competitions are a target for everybody and we’re no different.

“You never know what can happen, it’s one-off games where you can get the better of the opposition.

“The cups are certainly something we target, I do feel the North of Scotland Cup comes a bit early in the season and you don’t really have any momentum going into it.

“Ideally we would have liked it a bit further down the line, but we’ll just have to deal with the games as they come.”

Speysiders in it to win it

Rothes’ Aidan Wilson (groin) is doubtful and Ryan McRitchie will also be assessed having picked up a knock.

Speysiders boss Ross Jack added: “We’re respectful and mindful of the dangers Forres have and hopefully we can cope with them and try to impose our game as much as we can.

“Every game is important to us no matter what the competition is.

“We’re in every competition to win it, you’re not there to just participate, we’re in it to win it.

“I’m not saying we will win it, but we’ll give it our best shot and we want to compete and from that respect it’s very important.”

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have received a bye to the quarter-final of the North of Scotland after their first round clash with Golspie Sutherland was called off.

The North Caledonian League champions have withdrawn from the tournament and Strathspey will face Clach in the last eight.

