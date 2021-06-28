The draw for the North of Scotland Cup was made on Monday night.

A regionalised first round (Wednesday July 28) sees Strathspey Thistle take on North Caledonian League side Golspie Sutherland, Nairn County against Lossiemouth and Forres Mechanics v Rothes.

Going straight into round two (Wednesday August 18), which is again regionalised, Wick Academy were drawn against Brora Rangers with Fort William playing the winners of Nairn-Lossiemouth and Elgin City facing the winners of Forres-Rothes. Clachnacuddin will take on Strathspey or Golspie.

Brora won the 2019 North of Scotland Cup, beating Caley Thistle 3-2 in the final.

Full draw:

First round (Wednesday July 28) – North: Strathspey v Golspie Sutherland. East: Nairn County v Lossiemouth, Forres Mechanics v Rothes. Byes: Brora Rangers, Clachnacuddin, Wick Academy.

Second round (Wednesday August 18) – North: Clachnacuddin v Strathspey Thistle/Golspie Sutherland, Wick Academy v Brora Rangers. East: Nairn County/Lossiemouth v Fort William, Forres Mechanics/Rothes v Elgin City.