North of Scotland sides discover Scottish Cup opponents

The draw for the first round of the Scottish Cup has served up some intriguing ties for teams from the north of Scotland.
Banks o’ Dee booked their place in the draw with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Linlithgow Rose on Saturday and were rewarded with a home draw against Highland League side Turriff United.
Nairn County will host Strathspey Thistle in the only all-Highland League clash, while league leaders Fraserburgh will host Sauchie Juniors.
Graeme Stewart’s Buckie Thistle will travel to Cumbernauld Colts, while in-form Rothes head to Blackburn United.
Fort William will make the journey to East Stirlingshire, while Brechin City will have home advantage against Vale of Leithen.
Broch have been drawn at home to @sauchieofficial in the Scottish Cup. We look forward to hosting a club we’ve never played before and making new friends. @ScottishCup #thebroch
— Fraserburgh FC (@FraserburghFC) August 29, 2021
Inverurie Locos will take on Jeanfield Swifts at Harlaw Park and Keith will host West of Scotland League Premier Division side Darvel.
North Caledonian League outfit Golspie Sutherland made it through their preliminary round tie against Hawick Royal Albert on Saturday with a 2-0 win. They will welcome Civil Service Strollers from the Lowland League in the first round.
Wick Academy will meet Bo’ness United at Harmsworth Park, Formartine United will welcome Cumnock to North Lodge Park and Clachnacuddin take on East of Scotland League side Dunipace at home.
Huntly, Forres Mechanics and Deveronvale also have home advantage against Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic and Haddington Athletic respectively.
@ScottishCup First Round Draw:
We will travel south to face @Tynecastle_FC in round one of the Scottish Cup. pic.twitter.com/7aBX7BvCe1
— Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) August 29, 2021
Brora Rangers, who dumped Hearts out of the competition in the second round last season, will head to Edinburgh to take on Tynecastle.
The ties will be played on the weekend of September 18.
Scottish Cup first round draw…
Banks o’Dee v Turriff United
Berwick Rangers v Gretna 2008
Blackburn United v Rothes
Brechin City v Vale of Leithen
Broomhill v Glasgow University
Caledonian Braves v University of Stirling
Clachnacuddin v Dunipace
Clydebank v Burntisland Shipyard or Dalkeith Thistle
Coldstream v East Kilbride
Cumbernauld Colts v Buckie Thistle
Deveronvale v Haddington Athletic
Dunbar United v Camelon
East Stirlingshire v Fort William
Formartine United v Cumnock
Forres Mechanics v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic
Fraserburgh v Sauchie Juniors
Golspie Sutherland v Civil Service Strollers
Huntly v Hill of Beath Hawthorn
Inverurie Loco Works v Jeanfield Swifts
Irvine Meadow XI v Auchinleck Talbot
Keith v Darvel
Lossiemouth v Preston Athletic
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Edinburgh University
Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle
Newtongrange Star v Dalbeattie Star
Penicuik Athletic v Tranent Juniors
Spartans v Gala Fairydean Rovers
Tynecastle v Brora Rangers
Wick Academy v Bo’ness United
Wigtown & Bladnoch v St Cuthbert Wanderers