Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

North of Scotland sides discover Scottish Cup opponents

By Danny Law
August 29, 2021, 6:17 pm Updated: August 29, 2021, 7:21 pm
Banks o'Dee defender Matt Robertson is one of those to miss out.
Banks o' Dee will host Turriff United in the first round at Spain Park.

The draw for the first round of the Scottish Cup has served up some intriguing ties for teams from the north of Scotland.

Banks o’ Dee booked their place in the draw with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Linlithgow Rose on Saturday and were rewarded with a home draw against Highland League side Turriff United.

Nairn County will host Strathspey Thistle in the only all-Highland League clash, while league leaders Fraserburgh will host Sauchie Juniors.

Graeme Stewart’s Buckie Thistle will travel to Cumbernauld Colts, while in-form Rothes head to Blackburn United.

Fort William will make the journey to East Stirlingshire, while Brechin City will have home advantage against Vale of Leithen.

Inverurie Locos will take on Jeanfield Swifts at Harlaw Park and Keith will host West of Scotland League Premier Division side Darvel.

North Caledonian League outfit Golspie Sutherland made it through their preliminary round tie against Hawick Royal Albert on Saturday with a 2-0 win. They will welcome Civil Service Strollers from the Lowland League in the first round.

Wick Academy will meet Bo’ness United at Harmsworth Park, Formartine United will welcome Cumnock to North Lodge Park and Clachnacuddin take on East of Scotland League side Dunipace at home.

Huntly, Forres Mechanics and Deveronvale also have home advantage against Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic and Haddington Athletic respectively.

Brora Rangers, who dumped Hearts out of the competition in the second round last season, will head to Edinburgh to take on Tynecastle.

The ties will be played on the weekend of September 18.

Scottish Cup first round draw…

Banks o’Dee v Turriff United

Berwick Rangers v Gretna 2008

Blackburn United v Rothes

Brechin City v Vale of Leithen

Broomhill v Glasgow University

Caledonian Braves v University of Stirling

Clachnacuddin v Dunipace

Clydebank v Burntisland Shipyard or Dalkeith Thistle

Coldstream v East Kilbride

Cumbernauld Colts v Buckie Thistle

Deveronvale v Haddington Athletic

Dunbar United v Camelon

East Stirlingshire v Fort William

Formartine United v Cumnock

Forres Mechanics v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

Fraserburgh v Sauchie Juniors

Golspie Sutherland v Civil Service Strollers

Huntly v Hill of Beath Hawthorn

Inverurie Loco Works v Jeanfield Swifts

Irvine Meadow XI v Auchinleck Talbot

Keith v Darvel

Lossiemouth v Preston Athletic

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Edinburgh University

Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle

Newtongrange Star v Dalbeattie Star

Penicuik Athletic v Tranent Juniors

Spartans v Gala Fairydean Rovers

Tynecastle v Brora Rangers

Wick Academy v Bo’ness United

Wigtown & Bladnoch v St Cuthbert Wanderers

