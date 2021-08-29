Section of A96 to remain closed on Monday with motorists warned to expect ‘significant delays’

A section of a busy Aberdeen carriageway is set to remain closed for a third day following a gas leak.

The westbound carriageway of the A96 Auchmill Road close to Haudagain roundabout was initially closed on Saturday after the leak, with queues of up to half an hour reported.

It remained closed all day on Sunday, with traffic flow an issue in the area.

And it has now emerged the road will remain closed on Monday, August 30, with drivers told to expect “significant delays” in the area.

Writing on Twitter, Aberdeen Travel said: “The road will remain CLOSED westbound tomorrow Monday 30th of August from Haudagain Roundabout.

“Expect significant delays”.

More delays at notorious bottleneck

Extensive works are already underway at the notorious bottleneck, where a relief road is being created to ease the pain.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are already in place as the work continues, leading to short delays for those approaching the roundabout.

Queues of up half an hour quickly built up on Saturday as gas engineers were dispatched and motorists were urged to take care.

Buses were diverted due to the incident, with the 10 and 35 services by Stagecoach unable to serve Auchmill Road to Bucksburn.

First reported that the 17, 17A, X27 services will divert via Muggiemoss Road to the roundabout during the closure.

Works to repair the leak continued on Sunday, with the road closure causing further delays as traffic approaching the A96 westbound from the Haudagain was forced to take an alternative route.