Rothes have eyes on another prize after North Cup victory at Strathspey Thistle

Rothes reached the final of the North of Scotland Cup thanks to a clinical 4-1 victory away to battling Strathspey Thistle.

Goals from Michael Finnis and Craig Cormack put the visitors in control, but a reply from Craig MacKenzie just before the break halved the deficit.

An Alan Pollock spot-kick settled any nerves and substitute Kane Davies put the seal on it at the death.

The other semi-final between holders Brora Rangers and Lossiemouth was postponed due to positive Covid results in the Cattachs’ squad, leaving this tie in the local spotlight.

This was a chance for the Jags to reach their first final since joining the HFL in 2009.

Ross Jack’s visitors are the Highland League Cup holders, with their final triumph over Buckie Thistle last November being their first silverware success since winning this competition in 1979.

They pulled off a couple of fine results on the way to this semi-final, defeating Forres Mechanics 2-0 at Mosset Park before deservedly beating a fairly strong Elgin City side 2-0 in the last eight.

Strathspey were handed a bye into the last eight after their opponents Golspie Sutherland withdrew, but they dazzled in the quarter-finals by winning 4-0 at Clach.

Both these teams were going into this Seafield Park encounter on the back of differing Highland League results at the weekend,

Rothes were 2-0 victors at Huntly, while Strathspey lost by the same scoreline at home to Keith.

The Speysiders were without forward Greg Morrison after he was injured in the second half at Christie Park. Ryan McRitchie took his place.

The Jags had to make a change just before kick-off when Kris Duncan was replaced after the warm-up by James Fraser. Michael MacCallum, Joe Cuthbert and Kieran Chalmers were also promoted to the starting 11.

Rothes got their noses in front after just seven minutes when Michael Finnis rose to crash home a header from a Ross Gunn corner.

Strathspey refused to fold and were composed as they worked their way into the tie.

However, a cool Cormack finish from a neat Gunn pass made it 2-0 on 34 minutes.

Thistle were back in it in the 44th minute when MacKenzie steered a low effort into the net to give the hosts hope.

Ben Johnstone and Gunn were both close for Rothes and their attempts early in the second half almost produced a third goal.

However, it was 3-1 on 65 minutes when Pollock stroked home his penalty after referee Duncan Nicolson spotted a handball in the box.

James McShane cracked the bar with a free-kick for Strathspey, but the fourth goal came when Davies, lined up by felllow sub Shane Harkness, finished with style.

The final, at a venue to be confirmed, is set to be played on the weekend of October 2/3.