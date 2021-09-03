Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fraserburgh’s Willie West hopes old team-mate Allan Hale isn’t celebrating after Huntly clash

By Callum Law
September 3, 2021, 11:45 am
Willie West is hoping Fraserburgh can defeat Huntly in the Breedon Highland League
Willie West believes Allan Hale quit Fraserburgh too soon – but hopes his old team-mate and current Huntly manager isn’t celebrating after the sides meet at Bellslea tonight.

The Broch, who are Breedon Highland League leaders, look to continue their unbeaten start when the Black and Golds visit.

Fraserburgh stalwart West knows the manager in the away dugout well having played with him for the Buchan side for six seasons.

However, in 2012, aged just 24, Hale left Fraserburgh to become manager of Junior outfit Maud before going on to boss Keith and now Huntly in the Highland League.

‘Coaching and management appealed to Allan and he’s done well’

West, who has been used in defence, midfield and attack for the Broch, said: “Charlie Duncan (former Fraserburgh manager) signed Allan because he was scoring lots of goals and had loads of pace.

“There were a couple of seasons where he may have been player of the year, he had bags of pace and that was what we were all about for a couple of seasons.

“I always tell him that he retired too young to go into management, but that was his choice and he’s done well as a manager.

“I think Allan just thought that opportunity at Maud was too good to turn down.

“Maybe he thought the opportunity might not come again, but he stopped at a time when he was a regular for us and he was a bit of a loss.

Huntly manager Allan Hale during his time as a Fraserburgh player

“I could never quite understand it because I want to play as long as I can.

“But coaching and management appealed to Allan and he’s done well as a manager.

“Hopefully he’s disappointed after the game, he’s beaten us before at Bellslea with Keith and I can’t seem to forget getting beat by him.

“He always makes it difficult for us and he knows us well which is an advantage he’s got.

“But we’re looking to react well (following Tuesday’s Aberdeenshire Cup defeat to Banks o’ Dee) and try to pick up the points.”

Macbeath could make Huntly bow

Huntly could hand a debut to Joel Macbeath, the 20-year-old striker has joined on loan from Elgin City for the rest of the season.

Christie Park assistant manager Stefan Laird is pleased to have signed Macbeath, especially after Angus Grant suffered a serious knee injury in Tuesday’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup defeat to Formartine United.

Laird said: “We’re delighted to get Joel in, we’ve been working on that one for a while.

“We know a lot about Joel and feel he’ll be a great addition to the squad.

“He’ll add quality and depth in the attacking areas which becomes even more important after Angus suffered a serious injury on Tuesday.

“We look forward to seeing how Joel gets on, it’s fantastic we’ve been able to sign him.

“We haven’t got the official diagnosis on Angus yet because there’s still too much swelling for them to do the scan.

Huntly’s Angus Grant is stretchered off against Formartine

“It’s not good and it looks like it will be a long-term injury and we’re devastated for Angus because he made a great start to the season, was scoring goals and was a threat in every single game.

“We look forward to helping him through the rehab process and I’m sure he’ll come back stronger.”

