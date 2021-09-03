Fraserburgh’s Willie West hopes old team-mate Allan Hale isn’t celebrating after Huntly clash

Willie West believes Allan Hale quit Fraserburgh too soon – but hopes his old team-mate and current Huntly manager isn’t celebrating after the sides meet at Bellslea tonight.

The Broch, who are Breedon Highland League leaders, look to continue their unbeaten start when the Black and Golds visit.

Fraserburgh stalwart West knows the manager in the away dugout well having played with him for the Buchan side for six seasons.

However, in 2012, aged just 24, Hale left Fraserburgh to become manager of Junior outfit Maud before going on to boss Keith and now Huntly in the Highland League.

‘Coaching and management appealed to Allan and he’s done well’

West, who has been used in defence, midfield and attack for the Broch, said: “Charlie Duncan (former Fraserburgh manager) signed Allan because he was scoring lots of goals and had loads of pace.

“There were a couple of seasons where he may have been player of the year, he had bags of pace and that was what we were all about for a couple of seasons.

“I always tell him that he retired too young to go into management, but that was his choice and he’s done well as a manager.

“I think Allan just thought that opportunity at Maud was too good to turn down.

“Maybe he thought the opportunity might not come again, but he stopped at a time when he was a regular for us and he was a bit of a loss.

“I could never quite understand it because I want to play as long as I can.

“But coaching and management appealed to Allan and he’s done well as a manager.

“Hopefully he’s disappointed after the game, he’s beaten us before at Bellslea with Keith and I can’t seem to forget getting beat by him.

“He always makes it difficult for us and he knows us well which is an advantage he’s got.

“But we’re looking to react well (following Tuesday’s Aberdeenshire Cup defeat to Banks o’ Dee) and try to pick up the points.”

Macbeath could make Huntly bow

Huntly could hand a debut to Joel Macbeath, the 20-year-old striker has joined on loan from Elgin City for the rest of the season.

Christie Park assistant manager Stefan Laird is pleased to have signed Macbeath, especially after Angus Grant suffered a serious knee injury in Tuesday’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup defeat to Formartine United.

Laird said: “We’re delighted to get Joel in, we’ve been working on that one for a while.

“We know a lot about Joel and feel he’ll be a great addition to the squad.

JOEL MACBEATH Young Forward Joel Macbeath has joined Highland League outfit Huntly on loan for the remainder of the Season. Good Luck Joel⚽ pic.twitter.com/If38H6dEz5 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) September 1, 2021

“He’ll add quality and depth in the attacking areas which becomes even more important after Angus suffered a serious injury on Tuesday.

“We look forward to seeing how Joel gets on, it’s fantastic we’ve been able to sign him.

“We haven’t got the official diagnosis on Angus yet because there’s still too much swelling for them to do the scan.

“It’s not good and it looks like it will be a long-term injury and we’re devastated for Angus because he made a great start to the season, was scoring goals and was a threat in every single game.

“We look forward to helping him through the rehab process and I’m sure he’ll come back stronger.”