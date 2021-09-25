Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021
Sport / Football / Highland League

Graeme Stewart calls on Buckie Thistle to make their chances count in Scottish Cup

By Callum Law
September 25, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 25, 2021, 11:14 am
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has called on his side to be clinical in their Scottish Cup first round replay against Cumbernauld Colts.

The teams meet at Victoria Park with a second round tie against League Two leaders Kelty Hearts the prize for the winner.

Buckie had enough chances to win the first game at Broadwood last Friday week, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Jags boss Stewart doesn’t want them to be so wasteful this time.

He said: “We have to take more of our chances, it’s happened in too many games now where we’ve been wasteful in the final third.

“It’s not been one or two games, it’s been six or seven now. Whether it’s taking too long on the ball, making wrong decisions, crosses not being good enough or finishes not being good enough.

“Up until that point I think we’ve played really well, but when you don’t take your chances it encourages the opposition and puts more pressure on our defenders.

“Things will have to change. That’s why we’ve got a squad so we can make changes.

“Some boys maybe won’t get too many more chances if they don’t start making the right decisions and other boys will get their opportunities.”

Deveronvale, Wick and Formartine also in cup action

Elsewhere, Deveronvale are without Kevin Adams and long-term absentees Harry Noble and Aaron Hamilton for their first round replay against East of Scotland League first Division Conference A team Haddington Athletic at Millfield Park.

Wick Academy make the trip to Lowland League Bo’ness United without Gordon McNab, Andrew Hardwick, Joe Anderson, Richard Macadie and Alan Farquhar.

Formartine United are the other Breedon Highland League side in Scottish Cup action.
Paul Lawson’s charges face West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Cumnock Juniors at Townhead Park.

