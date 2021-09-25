Graeme Stewart calls on Buckie Thistle to make their chances count in Scottish Cup

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has called on his side to be clinical in their Scottish Cup first round replay against Cumbernauld Colts.

The teams meet at Victoria Park with a second round tie against League Two leaders Kelty Hearts the prize for the winner.

Buckie had enough chances to win the first game at Broadwood last Friday week, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Jags boss Stewart doesn’t want them to be so wasteful this time.

He said: “We have to take more of our chances, it’s happened in too many games now where we’ve been wasteful in the final third.

“It’s not been one or two games, it’s been six or seven now. Whether it’s taking too long on the ball, making wrong decisions, crosses not being good enough or finishes not being good enough.

“Up until that point I think we’ve played really well, but when you don’t take your chances it encourages the opposition and puts more pressure on our defenders.

“Things will have to change. That’s why we’ve got a squad so we can make changes.

“Some boys maybe won’t get too many more chances if they don’t start making the right decisions and other boys will get their opportunities.”

Deveronvale, Wick and Formartine also in cup action

Elsewhere, Deveronvale are without Kevin Adams and long-term absentees Harry Noble and Aaron Hamilton for their first round replay against East of Scotland League first Division Conference A team Haddington Athletic at Millfield Park.

Wick Academy make the trip to Lowland League Bo’ness United without Gordon McNab, Andrew Hardwick, Joe Anderson, Richard Macadie and Alan Farquhar.

Formartine United are the other Breedon Highland League side in Scottish Cup action.

Paul Lawson’s charges face West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Cumnock Juniors at Townhead Park.