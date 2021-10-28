Free-scoring James Anderson keen to get Clach back on winning trail

He’s the joint-top scorer in north football – but James Anderson is more interested in helping Clachnacuddin return to form than personal success.

The striker has already netted 16 times this season for the Lilywhites in all competitions, the same number as Formartine United’s Jonny Smith.

Although Anderson is thrilled with his haul thus far, his main concern is trying to help Clach get results.

The Inverness side tackle Nairn County at Station Park on Saturday having won only once in their last seven fixtures.

Anderson said: “It would be amazing to be top scorer, but there’s a long way to go, we’re not even halfway through the season yet.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much and just trying to get my head down and keep scoring.

“But the main thing is about helping the team for me. As a striker you obviously want to score, but it’s getting points that matters.

“It’s the same this week I don’t care who scores if we manage to beat Nairn – how the team gets on is the most important thing.”

Surpassing his expectations

Anderson’s hot streak in front of goal has even taken him by surprise and he revealed he has already surpassed the goal target he set at the beginning of the campaign.

The 20-year-old added: “I wouldn’t have believed I’d be in this position at the start of the season.

“It’s good to be scoring and the team is creating a lot of chances which is good for me.

“But the way the whole team is playing is the reason why I’ve scored goals.

“I’m happy to be getting chances and put them away and hopefully it lasts.

“I want to score as many goals as I can and help the club be as high up the table as possible.

“I said to someone at the start of the season that I’d set myself a target of 12.

“I think I’d only scored one goal in the Highland League previously so I thought that was a good target.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much and just keep going.”

Clach still confident

Although Clach’s form hasn’t been the best of late with only one victory in seven, that run has included games against Fraserburgh, Rothes, Brora Rangers and Formartine.

Anderson sees no reason to be downbeat and is aiming for a return to winning ways in the derby with Nairn.

He said: “During the recent run of games it’s been quite hard because we’ve been playing top six sides.

“We were close to getting something out of the Fraserburgh game and on another day we could have taken something against Formartine.

“Brora were probably the best team we’ve played this season but we didn’t play well and didn’t help ourselves.

“Hopefully we’re able to get back to what we’re good at and get back to winning ways against Nairn.

“If we play like we know we can we believe we can challenge any team in the league.

“It’s always a big game for both clubs and I’m looking forward to it.”