Forres’ Stuart Soane aims to send boss Charlie Rowley off on winning note

Forres Mechanics captain Stuart Soane wants to send manager Charlie Rowley off with a victory in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Turriff United are the first round opponents at Mosset Park with Rowley stepping down after the tie following 11-and-a-half years as boss.

Skipper Soane joined the Can-Cans in 2013 and admits if it wasn’t for Rowley he may not still be playing.

The 34-year-old said: “It would be understatement of the year to say it was a massive shock when we got the news last Saturday.

“We’re looking to win the game and send the gaffer off on a high, which is what we he deserves after so long with the club.

“When I came to Forres, I’d suffered a lot injuries and I wasn’t really enjoying football.

“I had lost my way, but Charlie gave me an opportunity on loan. I enjoyed it and I’ve stayed ever since.

“Charlie has been a huge influence on me and prolonging my career.

“I arrived at 27 and wasn’t sure how long I had left because of injury, but I’m still battling on at 34 and that has a lot to do with Charlie’s management.”

United focused on themselves

Although much of the attention has been on Rowley’s farewell, Turriff manager Dean Donaldson is hoping his side can reach the second round.

He added: “We know it will be a tough game and, with it being Charlie’s last game ,I’m sure their players will be up for it.

“With the years Charlie has been at Forres and everything he’s done at the club, I don’t think the result will spoil his send-off whatever happens.

“But for ourselves we’ve just got to concentrate ourselves and hopefully the boys put on a positive performance that gets us through.”

Elsewhere, Keith are missing Connor Grant, Craig Reid, Tom Andrews, Liam Duncan, Luke Emmett and James Brownie for their home tie with Fraserburgh. Yesterday, the Maroons added Aberdeen academy goalkeeper Jamie Shingler on an emergency short-term loan until January.

Logan Watt and Ryan Cowie are absent for the Broch.