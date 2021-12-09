Highland League: Rothes v Brora Rangers postponed

An error occurred. Please try again.

Saturday’s Breedon Highland match between Rothes and Brora Rangers at Mackessack Park has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The decision was taken this afternoon to postpone the clash between the sides sitting fifth and second respectively in the table.

Rothes’ previous two games against Fort William and Fraserburgh in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup were also called off.