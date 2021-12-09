Highland League: Rothes v Brora Rangers postponed By Callum Law December 9, 2021, 3:11 pm Pictured is a stock photo of a football in winter snow for games that are postponed. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 21/11/2015 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Saturday’s Breedon Highland match between Rothes and Brora Rangers at Mackessack Park has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch. The decision was taken this afternoon to postpone the clash between the sides sitting fifth and second respectively in the table. Rothes’ previous two games against Fort William and Fraserburgh in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup were also called off. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Greg Morrison eager to resume Rothes career after injury absence Inverurie’s Calum Dingwall targets Aberdeenshire Shield success Jordan MacRae looking for a repeat as Brora Rangers move up to second in the Highland League WATCH: Episode 20 of Highland League Weekly – Brora Rangers v Huntly, plus Banks o’ Dee on promotion