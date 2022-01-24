Paul Lawson targeting strong finish for Formartine after adding Ross Clark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson wants to finish the season strongly having bolstered his squad with the signing of Ross Clark.

The 22-year-old former Aberdeen University and Girvan midfielder has signed for the Pitmedden side, having returned to the north-east for his studies.

Lawson received a tip off that Clark was back in the area and has moved swiftly to sign him up.

The North Lodge Park boss said: “Ross was in the area previously and then he moved back to Ayrshire.

“But I was made aware by one of his old managers that he was up and he was looking for a club, so he’s trained with us for a couple of weeks.

“We felt it would be a good opportunity for him to come in and see how he gets on.

ANOTHER NEW SIGNINGFormartine United FC have announced the signing of Ross Clark.Ross, who plays in midfield, has… Posted by Formartine United Football Club on Monday, 24 January 2022

“We’re always looking to strengthen where we can and hopefully he can show what he’s capable of us with us.

“I’ve heard very good reports previously about Ross and he’s showed up well in training, so it’s good to get him on board.

“He’s back up here at university and Daniel McKendrick (former Aberdeen University manager) got in touch to tell me he was coming back to the area and was looking for a club.

“We’ve had a proper look at him over the last couple of weeks in training and have been pleased with what we’ve seen.”

Lawson still looking to add

Clark is Formartine’s third signing this month after defender Kieran Adams joined from Inverurie Locos at the weekend and midfielder Chris Antoniazzi arrived from Montrose.

But United have also lost three players, with Andrew Greig joining Nairn County and loanees Kevin Hanratty and Tyler Mykyta being recalled by parent club Aberdeen.

Lawson is still looking to strengthen further.

He added: “Our squad is thin at the moment because we’ve lost a few boys.

“And in that situation you run the risk with injuries and also with Covid at the moment.

“We’ve been down to the bare minimum in recent weeks and we’ve been looking to get boys in.

“Ross is a young player and we’re looking to next season and beyond.

“I’ve no doubt Ross will come in and the boys around him will help him improve as he tries to push his way into the team.

“Bringing in Kieran was a big boost for us defensively and we’ll be looking at strengthening in attacking areas.

“We’ve lost Andrew Greig, Kevin Hanratty and Tyler Mykyta as well. We’ve taken in Chris Antoniazzi, who will be a great player for us.

“But we’re still looking and we’re looking to build a squad to finish the campaign strongly looking towards next season.”

Adams brings leadership qualities

Having conceded seven times in their last two games, the addition of Adams should help shore up Formartine’s defence.

He has played for Inverurie, Huntly and Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League.

Lawson said: “Kieran’s experience is massive, in the last couple of games the naivety of some of the players has shown.

“That comes with the age they’re at. They will learn, but taking in somebody with Kieran’s experience is a big help to us.

“Speaking to Kieran, he was keen to come here and do really well and his leadership qualities will help us along.”