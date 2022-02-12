‘Next game is always the biggest game’ for leaders Buckie Thistle ahead of Brechin City clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
'Next game is always the biggest game' for leaders Buckie Thistle ahead of Brechin City clash

By Callum Law
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart doesn't want his side to let up against Brechin City

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has called on his players to keep producing the form that’s taken them to the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The Jags face another crucial clash against a fellow title challenger when Brechin City visit Victoria Park.

Buckie have won 13 successive league games and Wednesday’s 3-1 victory against Fraserburgh sent them to the summit on goal difference.

Stewart said: “The players put in a lot of effort and we have got quite a tight squad at the minute.

“We’re asking the same guys to try to put on another same performance.

“We know it will be difficult and Brechin will have a gameplan to combat us. We’ve played them twice and we’ve won one each.

“It’s two evenly-matched teams and I expect the same again. Hopefully we can come out on top, because it’s the biggest game of the season.

“The next game is always the biggest game of the season when you get to this stage.

Being top is a nice feeling, but it doesn’t mean a lot at this stage.

Buckie Thistle leapfrogged long-time leaders Fraserburgh in midweek with a win at Bellslea.

“We’ve given ourselves a bit of hope. You don’t want to be out of the race in February.

“We’ve given ourselves a few extra weeks to mount the challenge and hopefully we can.

“We’ve got a very difficult run-in and we can’t go out looking not to lose – we need to go out to win games.

“That’s when we’re at our best, when we go for it. I’ve never been a manager to say: ‘a draw will do us’. We need to get the win and we need to keep the momentum.

“We’ve won 13 in a row, which is a great feat, and we want to keep that going.”

Importance not lost on Hedgemen

A victory for fourth-placed Brechin would take them level on points with Buckie.

Manager Andy Kirk knows the importance of head-to-heads such as this between the title-challengers.

He added: “These games can make a huge difference come the end of the season.

“Fraserburgh were in front, but Buckie’s result on Wednesday has clawed that back a bit.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk expects a tough game against Buckie

“It opens things up a bit and both teams will be desperate to get the three points from this game.

“We’ve got to keep fighting away and trying to get three points every week and see where that takes us come the end of the season.

“Part of the reason you compete in the sport is because you want to be involved in games that matter.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, third-placed Brora Rangers welcome back John Pickles for their trip to Huntly, but Josh Meekings is a doubt and Mark Nicolson is out.

Angus Grant, Bradley Manson, Stuart Taylor, Alex Thoirs, Logan Johnstone and Colin Charlesworth remain sidelined for the Black and Golds.

Inverurie Locos have the same squad which defeated Turriff United in midweek available for Nairn County’s visit to Harlaw Park.

Wick Academy face Fort William at Harmsworth Park in a 2.30pm kick off.

The Scorries are without Alan Farquhar, Danny Mackay, Andrew Hardwick, Brandon Sinclair, Ryan Campbell, Sean Campbell, Richard Macadie and Alan Mathieson.

Wayne Mackintosh and Craig Cormack are absent for Rothes’ clash with Lossiemouth at Mackessack Park. Logan Ross and Jared Kennedy miss out for the Coasters, with Baylee Campbell doubtful.

Deveronvale host Turriff in a local derby at Princess Royal Park, and Formartine United meet Strathspey Thistle at North Lodge Park. Strathspey have injury concerns over Ashley Ballam and Fraser Russell, but Ewan Neil returns.

