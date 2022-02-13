Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart happy to remain in title hunt with Brechin City triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart happy to remain in title hunt with Brechin City triumph

By Callum Law
February 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Max Barry, left, celebrates scoring the winning goal for Buckie Thistle against Brechin City
Max Barry, left, celebrates scoring the winning goal for Buckie Thistle against Brechin City

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart hailed his players for sustaining their Breedon Highland League title challenge with victory against Brechin City.

Max Barry’s early counter was the only goal in a cagey contest at Victoria Park as the Jags made it 14 league wins in a row.

The victory keeps Stewart’s men level on points with Fraserburgh at the top of the table, although the Broch regain top spot on goal difference after their handsome win against Clachnacuddin.

Stewart said: “With the pitch not being great, the wind and it being a game of such magnitude, I thought the boys were unbelievable in terms of work-rate and effort.

“The quality probably wasn’t there, but it was about getting a win and we ground it out.

“I think we had to win – a draw didn’t suit either team.

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart

“Hopefully we’ll kick on now, but Brechin are still in it. I’m delighted, because it’s the hardest week we’ve had this season and we’ve come through it with flying colours.

“The boys have showed heaps of character, it was the same team as Wednesday (3-1 win over Fraserburgh) and they stepped up again.

“It’s unbelievable to have won 14 in a row.

“We’re where we want to be – we didn’t want to be out of it (the title race).”

Gift for the home side

The Jags made the perfect start when they were gifted a goal after four minutes.

Barry’s deflected free-kick should have been easy for goalkeeper Jack Wills to deal with, but he appeared to be caught in two minds about whether to punch or catch.

In the end, the custodian did neither with the ball squirming through his hands and into the net.

Despite having the wind in their favour in the first period, Brechin didn’t create many clear-cut chances.

Jamie Bain twice went close with free-kicks from long range and home goalkeeper Kevin Main saved Seth Patrick’s strike from 30 yards and a Murray MacKintosh header.

Max Barry takes the free-kick which led to Buckie’s goal against Brechin

The second half, like the first, was scrappy with even less goalmouth action.

However, for Buckie there was no need to chase the game or take many risks.

They were comfortable in defence with Brechin looking bereft of ideas when they reached the final third.

It was the influential Andrew MacAskill who was closest to adding to the score.

The midfielder fired an angled shot over the crossbar and had a curling free-kick from the left caught by Wills.

Despite some late Brechin pressure, the Jags held out comfortably to extend their winning run.

Hedgemen with work to do

Brechin are now six points off the pace in fifth place.

Manager Andy Kirk said: “We’re disappointed with the result. It was a difficult game and it wasn’t a very good game in terms of quality from both sides.

“First half I thought we were the better side, although we didn’t ask enough questions of their backline and their goalkeeper.

“We had one or two half opportunities and a couple of strikes at goal.

“Ultimately the goal comes from an error from our goalkeeper – there’s no line after him and sometimes that can happen.

Iain Davidson, left, of Brechin beats Sam Urquhart of Buckie in the air

“The players are all honest and you can see it’s affected Jack, but it’s our job to get round him and pick him up again.

“Every outfield player makes mistakes, but sometimes when a goalkeeper makes one it ends up in a goal.

“We’ll look after Jack, there wasn’t much between the teams and unfortunately that was the deciding factor in the game.

“We keep fighting and keep pushing, the next game becomes even more important and we’ve got to try to take maximum points out of that.

“Then we’ll try to put a winning run together and see where that takes us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]