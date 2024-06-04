Firm fined £430,000 after worker crushed at Aberdeen construction site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Firm fined £430,000 after worker crushed at Aberdeen construction site

Dominik Mielniczek suffered life-changing injuries when a "grossly overloaded" timber safety deck collapsed on top of him in Cove.

By David McPhee
The aftermath of the construction site collapse in Cove. Image: The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service
The aftermath of the construction site collapse in Cove. Image: The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service

A crane hire firm has been fined more than £400,000 after a worker was crushed at a housing development in Aberdeen.

Dominik Mielniczek suffered life-changing injuries when a “grossly overloaded” timber safety deck collapsed on top of him at the Cove building site.

Inverness-based Global Port Services – which is part of Global Energy Group – pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to a charge of failing to ensure that a lifting operation was carried out in a safe manner.

The incident – which occurred at a Stewart Milne housing development in the Charleston area of Cove – caused Mr Mielniczek numerous bone fractures and nerve damage.

Emergency services at the scene of the collapse in Cove.

Fiscal depute Gavin Callaghan told the court that at around 8am on April 9 2018, employees of contract firm Glenmoir Construction, including Mr Mielniczek, began work at the site.

He stated that a quantity of timber was set down on a stud wall and the Trad Decking System.

The weight of the timber was more than four times what the Trad Decking System could accommodate, causing it to partially collapse on Mr Mielniczek who was working underneath.

He was crushed and suffered a number of fractures, including to his femur and thigh bones, resulting in his severe injury, permanent impairment and permanent disfigurement.

As a result of his injuries, Mr Mielniczek needed a number of surgeries and was in a wheelchair for six weeks.

A subsequent HSE investigation found that the Trad Decking System that Mr Mielniczek was working under “did not have significant load bearing capacity” and was “grossly overloaded”.

A worker was severely injured during the incident at a construction site in the Charleston area of Cove, Aberdeen. Image: The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Work ‘should have just stopped’

Defence solicitor for Global Port Services, Grant Markie, told the court that the firm had “expressed its regret that this accident occurred”.

“Health and safety is something that the company takes very seriously,” Mr Markie said.

“The company recognises that the injuries Mr Mielniczek sustained were serious.

“This was a matter that the company that the company wanted to admit responsibility for at the earliest opportunity.”

Mr Markie said that there had been an “absence of planning by the company with respect to this particular job” and an “absence of tradesmen to help with the lift”.

“With the benefit of hindsight, the company should have just stopped the job until these matters were addressed,” he added.

Sentencing the firm, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin described it as a “complex matter” but one which saw “broad agreement” between the Crown and the defence.

She said that she accepted the assessment of capability and harm that had been proposed by both sides, adding that the “level of harm to other people” was also significant that day.

“However, there is significant mitigation in this case and there are no aggravating factors,” Sheriff McLaughlin added.

“I take on board the exemplary safety record of this company.”

Sheriff McLaughlin fined Global Port Services, who are headquartered at Henderson Road, Inverness, a total of £430,000.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Two police cars and a police van parked on John Street
Man in dock accused of serious assault in Aberdeen pub's toilets
Drink-driver Patricia McLaren struggled with parking barrier at the Leonardo Hotel near Aberdeen Airport. Image: Google Street View
Drink-driver fined £640 after moving car to avoid £15 parking charge
Richard Hobson admitted a charge of driving dangerously while travelling on the A96 heading to Inverness. Image: LinkedIN/DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver who hadn't driven for 15 years banned after causing head-on collision
Aaron Byrne appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Two women targeted by Forres man in 'absolutely terrifying' random incidents
The High Court in Glasgow
'I will gut you like a fish': Sadistic thug stabbed woman during 21-hour hostage…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin High Street Picture shows; The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin High Street. Elgin High Street. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
RAF man's unprovoked attack on woman at Elgin taxi rank
Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Danger driver admits causing death of beloved Turriff grandad in tragic crash
Steven Wilson known as McCallum. Image: Facebook
Yob who spat at Aberdeen Asda security guard jailed to 'protect' shop workers
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mitchel Steven had sick stash of videos and images of children Picture shows; Mitchel Steven. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/06/2024
Highland paedophile used coded message to trade sick child abuse material
Robert Hodgins. Image: Facebook
'I'll slit your throat': Fare dodger's vile threat to Aberdeen taxi driver