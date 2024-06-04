Moray Council reveals major repairs to Elgin High Street building in bid to attract new business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council reveals major repairs to Elgin High Street building in bid to attract new business

It is hoped the work will make the property, which has been empty two years, more attractive.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council will carry out major repairs on an Elgin High Street building in a bid to attract a new business to the town centre.

This three-storey C-listed building at 239 Elgin High Street is held in the Elgin Common Good.

The ground level unit was most recently let out as a cafe with residential accommodation on the upper floors.

In April, we revealed the local authority wanted to carry out repairs to the vacant Elgin commercial property.

Exterior of the commercial property at 239 Elgin High Street.
Now the council has been given listed building consent to carry out repairs including new roof lights, secondary glazing to current windows and loft insulation.

Meanwhile, repairs will be made to stonework and roof coverings on a like-for-like basis.

Finally one chimney stack will be dismantled and rebuilt with new stone.

A council spokeswoman said once the work is completed, they intend to put the property on the market to lease.

The property’s most recent use

Sarah Borthwick outside Cafe Kombucha before closure.
Sarah Borthwick who used to own Cafe Kombucha in Elgin was the most recent tenant in the property. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin’s first-ever vegan eatery Cafe Kombucha was the most recent tenant for this unit.

Sarah Borthwick ran the cafe on Elgin High Street for four years.

It impressed locals from the get-go with its fresh, seasonal, and vibrant vegan offering.

Products available at Elgin's Cafe Kombucha.
Some of its offering. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In July 2022, she announced she would closing before the October “price hike”.

At the time she also thanked everyone for their support.

She said: “So many small businesses have been struggling – and being a sole trader with the overheads and different jobs I had it was bloody hard but enjoyable and manageable.

“But the second price hike that’s coming in October renders my wee vegan cafe plans untenable I’m afraid.

“You have all been totally amazing, supportive and I am so so sorry this has happened.”

Inside Cafe Kombucha in Elgin when it was open.
Plenty of activity on Elgin High Street

There is a lot of redevelopment on Elgin High Street ongoing and on the horizon.

The Elgin Poundland building is currently being transformed with the discount retailer hoping for a summer opening.

Construction firm Morgan Sindall have carried out the complex and arduous work to dismantle the sandstone structure before rebuilding it.

Exterior of the Poundland building in Elgin town centre.
The store will be on the ground floor and four flats on the upper two storeys.

In the meantime, Poundland has a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

In April, we gain exclusive access to have a look around the Elgin Poundland building as it moves closer to opening.

New life for ex bookies

The former home of Elgin’s William Hill has been lying empty for five years.

In 2019, the bookies closed its doors at 144-148 High Street.

Only last September, the firm’s lease expired and the property was returned to the landlord Hansteen Property Investments Limited.

Former William Hill shop on Elgin High Street.
Last month, we revealed Scotland’s largest independent bookmaker Scotbet could move into the empty unit.

This news came as they had lodged a betting premises license under section 159 of the Gambling Act 2005.

The rear section of an Elgin building once home to a bakery.
Another development is the back of a former Elgin town centre bakery is moving a step closer to its new use.

The rear section of the building at 212 Elgin High Street was once home to Smillie The Baker.

It was used for deliveries of raw materials and packaging – but trading stopped in 2010.

Now, it could be transformed into a takeaway after Jennifer and Neil Taylor of Sanus Moor Limited got their proposals approved by planning bosses.

The type of food to be served in the takeaway is unknown at the moment. However, plans show what seems to be a pizza oven and kebab grill.

The Future of Elgin

Conversation