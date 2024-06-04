Moray Council reveals major repairs to Elgin High Street building in bid to attract new business

Moray Council will carry out major repairs on an Elgin High Street building in a bid to attract a new business to the town centre.

This three-storey C-listed building at 239 Elgin High Street is held in the Elgin Common Good.

The ground level unit was most recently let out as a cafe with residential accommodation on the upper floors.

In April, we revealed the local authority wanted to carry out repairs to the vacant Elgin commercial property.

Now the council has been given listed building consent to carry out repairs including new roof lights, secondary glazing to current windows and loft insulation.

Meanwhile, repairs will be made to stonework and roof coverings on a like-for-like basis.

Finally one chimney stack will be dismantled and rebuilt with new stone.

A council spokeswoman said once the work is completed, they intend to put the property on the market to lease.

The property’s most recent use

Elgin’s first-ever vegan eatery Cafe Kombucha was the most recent tenant for this unit.

Sarah Borthwick ran the cafe on Elgin High Street for four years.

It impressed locals from the get-go with its fresh, seasonal, and vibrant vegan offering.

In July 2022, she announced she would closing before the October “price hike”.

At the time she also thanked everyone for their support.

She said: “So many small businesses have been struggling – and being a sole trader with the overheads and different jobs I had it was bloody hard but enjoyable and manageable.

“But the second price hike that’s coming in October renders my wee vegan cafe plans untenable I’m afraid.

“You have all been totally amazing, supportive and I am so so sorry this has happened.”

Plenty of activity on Elgin High Street

There is a lot of redevelopment on Elgin High Street ongoing and on the horizon.

The Elgin Poundland building is currently being transformed with the discount retailer hoping for a summer opening.

Construction firm Morgan Sindall have carried out the complex and arduous work to dismantle the sandstone structure before rebuilding it.

The store will be on the ground floor and four flats on the upper two storeys.

In the meantime, Poundland has a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

In April, we gain exclusive access to have a look around the Elgin Poundland building as it moves closer to opening.

New life for ex bookies

The former home of Elgin’s William Hill has been lying empty for five years.

In 2019, the bookies closed its doors at 144-148 High Street.

Only last September, the firm’s lease expired and the property was returned to the landlord Hansteen Property Investments Limited.

Last month, we revealed Scotland’s largest independent bookmaker Scotbet could move into the empty unit.

This news came as they had lodged a betting premises license under section 159 of the Gambling Act 2005.

Another development is the back of a former Elgin town centre bakery is moving a step closer to its new use.

The rear section of the building at 212 Elgin High Street was once home to Smillie The Baker.

It was used for deliveries of raw materials and packaging – but trading stopped in 2010.

Now, it could be transformed into a takeaway after Jennifer and Neil Taylor of Sanus Moor Limited got their proposals approved by planning bosses.

The type of food to be served in the takeaway is unknown at the moment. However, plans show what seems to be a pizza oven and kebab grill.