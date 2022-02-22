Goal hero Ryan Farquhar determined to help Lossiemouth pick up more points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Goal hero Ryan Farquhar determined to help Lossiemouth pick up more points

By Callum Law
February 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Ryan Farquhar, centre, celebrates his goal for Lossiemouth against Fraserburgh
Ryan Farquhar scored one of the goals of the season – but he’s more concerned with helping Lossiemouth put points on the board.

The attacker netted with a stunning first time lobbed volley from 35 yards in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Breedon Highland League leaders Fraserburgh.

Farquhar, 28, returned to Grant Park in August and the former Elgin City, Forres Mechanics and Deveronvale player is enjoying life with the Coasters.

He said: “I’m not sure what happened (with his goal), the keeper (Paul Leask) headed it out and I just swung a leg at it.

“It went very high, but thankfully it dropped in, the last couple of goals I’ve scored have been good.

“Lossie is where I started and I’m back enjoying my football again and playing week-in, week-out.

“There’s a great bunch of boys, we’re all close together and positive about the future.”

Coasters can pick up points

Lossie pushed Fraserburgh all the way in absorbing tussle at the weekend.

However, they were unable to take anything from the encounter.

With eight games remaining the Coasters are sitting 15th in the table with 22 points.

Farquhar is optimistic they can finish the season strongly.

He added: “It was disappointing not to get something out of the game, the performance was excellent from us and the result probably didn’t reflect the game.

“I thought both teams had chances, we definitely had Fraserburgh rattled in the second half and I think they were relieved when the full-time whistle came.

“The scoreline doesn’t reflect on the game, but we gave it our best shot and they probably showed why they’re league leaders.

“There’s definitely positives to take. In the last few games we’ve played well, but maybe the results haven’t quite gone our way.

“I’m sure we’ll get the rub of the green soon and we’ll get some points on board to go with the performances.”

