Goal hero Ryan Farquhar determined to help Lossiemouth pick up more points

Ryan Farquhar scored one of the goals of the season – but he’s more concerned with helping Lossiemouth put points on the board.

The attacker netted with a stunning first time lobbed volley from 35 yards in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Breedon Highland League leaders Fraserburgh.

Farquhar, 28, returned to Grant Park in August and the former Elgin City, Forres Mechanics and Deveronvale player is enjoying life with the Coasters.

He said: “I’m not sure what happened (with his goal), the keeper (Paul Leask) headed it out and I just swung a leg at it.

“It went very high, but thankfully it dropped in, the last couple of goals I’ve scored have been good.

“Lossie is where I started and I’m back enjoying my football again and playing week-in, week-out.

“There’s a great bunch of boys, we’re all close together and positive about the future.”

Coasters can pick up points

Lossie pushed Fraserburgh all the way in absorbing tussle at the weekend.

However, they were unable to take anything from the encounter.

With eight games remaining the Coasters are sitting 15th in the table with 22 points.

Farquhar is optimistic they can finish the season strongly.

He added: “It was disappointing not to get something out of the game, the performance was excellent from us and the result probably didn’t reflect the game.

“I thought both teams had chances, we definitely had Fraserburgh rattled in the second half and I think they were relieved when the full-time whistle came.

“The scoreline doesn’t reflect on the game, but we gave it our best shot and they probably showed why they’re league leaders.

“There’s definitely positives to take. In the last few games we’ve played well, but maybe the results haven’t quite gone our way.

“I’m sure we’ll get the rub of the green soon and we’ll get some points on board to go with the performances.”