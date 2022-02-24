Craig Campbell proud after depleted Brora reach Highland League Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Craig Campbell proud after depleted Brora reach Highland League Cup semi-finals

By Callum Law
February 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Brora's Mark Nicolson, centre, tries to get a shot away during their win against Brechin
Brora's Mark Nicolson, centre, tries to get a shot away during their win against Brechin

Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell was thrilled to reach the semi-finals of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup after struggling to put a team on the pitch.

The Cattachs defeated Brechin City 2-0 at Glebe Park to earn their place in the last four despite only having 11 players available due to injury, Covid isolation and work commitments.

Brora will face Rothes or Fraserburgh away from home in the semis. 

Campbell said: “I’m absolutely delighted, we came down with 11 players and we were scrambling to get a goalie.

“He was excellent for us and made a couple of good saves, I’ve got nothing but pride in the players.

“That’s up there with the best performance (of the season) because of the circumstances around the game.

“It’s been a bit stressful the last few days but the way the boys pulled together was brilliant.

“I felt it was the biggest game of the season because the league seems to be slipping away from us.

“This was a massive game for us and the boys came up with the goods.”

Keeper fitted in perfectly

One of Brora’s 11 players was goalkeeper Josh Gorton who joined on an emergency loan from Dundee Junior club Lochee United prior to the game.

The Sutherland side’s regular custodian Joe Malin was out with injury and their other stopper Ruardhri Nicol was cup-tied.

Campbell added: “Credit to Josh he met us for the first time in the changing rooms before the game and he fitted in perfectly.

“He had a couple of good saves, credit to him and we’re also thankful to Lochee for being so easy to deal with and helping us in this situation.”

Colin Williamson, right, of Brora battles with Brechin’s David Cox

Brora started well and in the 12th minute Jordan MacRae’s looping header from Gregor MacDonald’s free-kick hit the left post.

On 38 minutes the Cattachs made the breakthrough with Jamie Bain penalised for a trip on Max Ewan inside the box.

After referee Scott Lambie pointed to the spot Dale Gillespie fired into the right corner.

Three minutes later Brechin’s best chance of the night arrived, but Gorton did well to block Garry Wood’s header at point-blank range.

Just shy of the hour mark Brora made the tie save. Gregor MacDonald’s corner was bundled against the left post by Mark Nicolson.

Although the home side managed to clear, Ally MacDonald sent the ball back into the danger zone and with the home defence static MacRae nipped in to head home.

Unacceptable display

Brechin manager Andy Kirk said: “I’m hugely disappointed, Brora totally deserved to win the game. They outfought us, they outrun us, they out battled us.

“That’s something I can accept that. The work people put in at this club and we ask them to give us everything they have for 90 minutes and they’ve let us down massively.

“This season we’ve had levels of consistency and then we seem to throw a performance like that in, but that was totally unacceptable.

Brora’s Jordan MacRae, right, has an effort at goal despite pressure from Hamish Thomson and goalkeeper Jack Wills

“The minimum you can do is run and compete as hard as the opposition, if you do that sometimes it’s your day, sometimes it’s not.

“It’s a chance to win something that’s gone. The performance didn’t need to be pretty in cup competitions it’s about getting through.

“But the performance wasn’t pretty and there wasn’t any level of intensity to go and win a football match.”

