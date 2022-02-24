Boho Bar is bringing good times to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Since 2018, Boho Bar has been welcoming Granite City revellers to its Union Street base.

Paired in the same building as popular restaurant Jack’s Grill, the cocktail bar’s sleek interiors and creative concoctions make it a great spot for a late-night party.

However, Boho’s new general manager Michal Ubych believes the venue still has much more to offer.

Michal joined the Boho team seven months ago. He has formerly worked with DoubleTree by Hilton and The Chester Hotel and is determined to use all of his experience to bring out the best in the venue.

Hundreds of cocktails are prepared every night while beers and food options courtesy of Jack’s Grill are also available.

And fresh off the back of a recent Winter break, 2022 looks set to be the year that Boho will reach new heights in Aberdeen.

Granite City calling

“After 9 years of living in the north-east of Scotland, it’s hard to say what feels most like home now,” says Michal, originally from Poland.

“Going back to visit my parents in Poland feels more like a holiday. I have a girlfriend here, I have a great job, and I’m excited about my journey at Boho and the opportunities that will come from it.”

Originally studying journalism back in Poland, Michal moved to Aberdeen during a gap year and has remained in the city ever since.

Amateur boxing is one of his main hobbies outside of work. He has competed in four fights, lost 30kg within his first year of training and looks up to Tyson Fury as a source of inspiration.

Moving up hospitality ranks

Starting his hospitality career as a waiter at the Ibis Hotel in Shiprow was a “coincidence” according to Michal, but it’s one that’s certainly paid dividends in the years that followed.

“My English wasn’t brilliant at the time, but starting my career in hospitality really helped me learn the language quickly,” says Michal.

“Then, I quickly realised that working in hospitality was something that brought me great happiness – to make people happy.”

The Chester Hotel on Aberdeen’s Queens Road was where Michal made his biggest impression in hospitality.

He worked there as head bartender for more than five years. But when a new opportunity at Boho came along, Michal was ready to take the plunge.

“The Chester Hotel was one of the best places I’ve ever worked, but I was just looking for someplace where I could be a bit more independent,” says Michal.

“Boho gave me the opportunity to draw the picture from the spread.

“Now, I’ve realised how complicated and challenging it is to run your own business, but also how rewarding it is as well.”

Boho

Boho cocktail bar is attached to Jack’s Grill, making for a bespoke, intertwined food and drink experience in Aberdeen.

It’s open from Tuesdays to Sundays and prepares around 2,000-3,000 cocktails per week, according to Michal.

Lagers on draught are also available and discount offers for events at Aberdeen Music Hall, a stone’s throw from Boho, can often be snapped up.

“Boho is a high-class cocktail bar where all of my staff and I try to express ourselves as much as possible,” says Michal.

“We look to provide a great atmosphere, great music and offer amazing cocktails.

“We’re located in the heart of Aberdeen and there’s no place better situated in the city for cocktails.”

Winter brought changes to the team at Boho as well as Jack’s Grill, including the new appointment of experienced chef Jason Cassie which Michal is particularly excited about.

“Jason has worked at the old AECC and P&J Live and is one of the most talented chefs I’ve ever seen,” says Michal.

“He has a great personality and is doing some magical work with the food offerings here which is raising our overall game.”

Cocktails

Michal may have competed in cocktail competitions in the past, but now, he’s enjoying letting his front of house staff take the limelight for Boho’s cocktail creations.

“It’s like the students out front are now better than the teacher (me)!” Michal laughs.

House specials, funky and curious, classic and Pandora’s box options are all available from Boho’s enticing cocktail menu.

Weekly cocktail specials are also drafted up while seasonal options are also crowd-pleasers.

“Our current menu consists of around 20 cocktails, including a speakeasy type option which the bartenders can make on special request,” says Michal.

“We can also create cocktails based on people’s taste profiles and favourite flavours.

“One of our house special cocktails called the Sugar Daddy is quite popular. It’s made with vodka, orange liqueur, apple juice, lemon juice and raspberry sugar.

“What’s also very popular are our shot style cocktails called Bang Bang Shooters. It’s one cocktail in the form of four shots – which is something a bit different.

“I think our cocktails showcase the skills and characteristics of our team. We want to put our stamp on the cocktail map here in Aberdeen.”

Tennent’s and Estrella Damn lager are some of Boho’s draught options while Corona, Budweiser and alcohol-free options make up the bar’s bottles list.

Wines and spirits are also available and tasty burgers and steaks from Jack’s Grill can also be savoured.

Bringing back good times

Michal mentions that before he joined, the venue wasn’t as sought after as it used to be by Aberdeen locals.

But seven months in to his role at Boho, he’s making it his mission for the venue to take centre stage as one of the top cocktail bars in the city.

“More than anything, I’m trying to put my personal stamp on Boho,” says Michal.

“We’re open for people to come and enjoy the place and build it up to the level that it used to be in the past.

“We can see visual progress on a weekly basis. The place is growing all the time and I’m happy to be a part of that.

“I just want to keep things going consistently with hard work, passion and showing heart with what we do.

“We want Boho to be a big part of Aberdeen city life.”

A round of questions with Michal Ubych of Boho Bar…

Most underrated drink?

Negroni. The majority of people don’t like the bitterness of it, but it’s involved in a lot of the all-time classic cocktails.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

I’d be an old-fashioned style drink. Strong and firm with big flavours.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

I definitely have some good, full-bodied red wine. Having a nice steak and red wine with my girlfriend is something I really look forward to after finishing a shift.

Most unusual drink you’ve ever tried?

I was at a party back in Poland where I tried vodka with custard. I shouldn’t be proud of that!

Favourite drink you serve at Boho Bar?

I really like the espresso martinis. I’d say they’re my speciality.

Any secret tips of the drinks trade?

I’d say the most important things are to be yourself and treat others the way you wish to be treated.

Whisky or Bourbon?

It’d have to be whisky. My favourite would probably be the Balevenie 14-year-old after I visited their distillery in the past.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three things would be there with you?

I’d take my girlfriend as well as my two kittens and my skipping rope, which brings back lots of great memories from my time boxing and getting fitter and healthier.

www.facebook.com/BohoBarAberdeen