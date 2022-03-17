“Buy one get one free” ticket offer made available to fans of Highland League clubs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland League supporters will be able to take advantage of a “buy one get one free” ticket initiative which begins this weekend.

The National Lottery football weekends campaign will allow fans to claim the offer at selected games between this weekend and April 16.

Each Highland League club has had one home game selected, with the exception of Fort William who are playing all games away from home this season.

The offer applies for eight of this weekend’s nine fixtures, with the remainder of the selected matches coming next month.

The offer is being made available to National Lottery players across Scotland as a thank you for the UK-wide lottery support package of more than £12.5million which helped community clubs survive when the Covid pandemic struck.

The Highland League clubs are among 231 teams involved across all four UK nations, with Lowland League, East of Scotland Premier Division, West of Scotland Premier Division and South of Scotland League clubs also participating.

Each club will be responsible for distributing tickets for its home match and details on how to claim will be available from each club.

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist, who is a National Lottery football weekends ambassador, said: “In nearly every corner of the country you will find a football club which does much more than just kick a ball around on a Saturday afternoon.

“These clubs make a difference to so many in their community and they suffered perhaps more than any other part of our game during the pandemic.

“The support of National Lottery players has been crucial in helping them survive and now you can support them again, but this time from the terraces.”

Applicable home games for each Highland League club:

Brechin City (v Clachnacuddin, April 2)

Brora Rangers (v Lossiemouth, March 19)

Buckie Thistle (v Strathspey Thistle, April 2)

Clachnacuddin (v Nairn County, March 19)

Deveronvale (v Formartine United, April 2)

Formartine United (v Keith, March 19)

Forres Mechanics (v Huntly, April 2)

Fort William – N/A

Fraserburgh (v Deveronvale, March 19)

Huntly (v Inverurie Locos, March 19)

Inverurie Locos (v Wick Academy, April 2)

Keith (v Fort William, April 2)

Lossiemouth (v Brechin City, April 16)

Nairn County (v Lossiemouth, April 2)

Rothes (v Forres Mechanics, March 19)

Strathspey Thistle (v Brechin City, March 19)

Turriff United (v Brora Rangers, April 2)

Wick Academy (v Buckie Thistle, March 19)