“Buy one get one free” ticket offer made available to fans of Highland League clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

“Buy one get one free” ticket offer made available to fans of Highland League clubs

By Andy Skinner
March 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Brora Rangers fans.
Brora Rangers fans.

Highland League supporters will be able to take advantage of a “buy one get one free” ticket initiative which begins this weekend.

The National Lottery football weekends campaign will allow fans to claim the offer at selected games between this weekend and April 16.

Each Highland League club has had one home game selected, with the exception of Fort William who are playing all games away from home this season.

The offer applies for eight of this weekend’s nine fixtures, with the remainder of the selected matches coming next month.

The offer is being made available to National Lottery players across Scotland as a thank you for the UK-wide lottery support package of more than £12.5million which helped community clubs survive when the Covid pandemic struck.

Max Berry celebrates Buckie Thistle’s second goal against Brora Rangers.

The Highland League clubs are among 231 teams involved across all four UK nations, with Lowland League, East of Scotland Premier Division, West of Scotland Premier Division and South of Scotland League clubs also participating.

Each club will be responsible for distributing tickets for its home match and details on how to claim will be available from each club.

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist, who is a National Lottery football weekends ambassador, said: “In nearly every corner of the country you will find a football club which does much more than just kick a ball around on a Saturday afternoon.

“These clubs make a difference to so many in their community and they suffered perhaps more than any other part of our game during the pandemic.

“The support of National Lottery players has been crucial in helping them survive and now you can support them again, but this time from the terraces.”

 

Applicable home games for each Highland League club:

Brechin City (v Clachnacuddin, April 2)

Brora Rangers (v Lossiemouth, March 19)

Buckie Thistle (v Strathspey Thistle, April 2)

Clachnacuddin (v Nairn County, March 19)

Deveronvale (v Formartine United, April 2)

Formartine United (v Keith, March 19)

Forres Mechanics (v Huntly, April 2)

Fort William – N/A

Fraserburgh (v Deveronvale, March 19)

Huntly (v Inverurie Locos, March 19)

Inverurie Locos (v Wick Academy, April 2)

Keith (v Fort William, April 2)

Lossiemouth (v Brechin City, April 16)

Nairn County (v Lossiemouth, April 2)

Rothes (v Forres Mechanics, March 19)

Strathspey Thistle (v Brechin City, March 19)

Turriff United (v Brora Rangers, April 2)

Wick Academy (v Buckie Thistle, March 19)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]