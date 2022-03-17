Junior football: Culter FC to donate all match income from cup tie to Ukraine appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Junior football: Culter FC to donate all match income from cup tie to Ukraine appeal

By Reporter
March 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Culter host Colony Park at Crombie Park this weekend.
Culter Football Club will donate all match income from this Saturday’s McLeman Cup tie against Colony Park to the Ukraine Humanitarian Charity Fund.

The match kicks off at 2pm at Crombie Park and Culter FC president Gordon Thomson hopes supporters give generously.

He said: “Hopefully we will get a good crowd to support the match on Saturday for a well deserved cause.

“We will also have a couple of charity buckets available for donations.

“There will be a minute’s silence before kick off for the lives that have been lost in this terrible war.

“Hopefully we can raise a decent amount of money and it may encourage other clubs to do something similar.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation and cannot attend the match can contact Gordon Thomson on 07787540206.

Meanwhile, Friday night football returns with Links Park the venue for the McLeman Cup opening round tie between Montrose Roselea and Hermes, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

On Saturday, Bridge of Don travel to Ellon United and Culter host Colony Park at the same stage of the competition.

It’s quarter final day in the North Regional Cup with the all First Division meeting at Glenury Park between Stonehaven and Stoneywood Parkvale catching the eye.

Elsewhere, Dyce will have to put their Scottish Junior Cup disappointment behind them when they go to Heathryfold to play Sunnybank and in the other games, East End host Banks o’ Dee and Rothie Rovers travel to Dufftown.

Newmachar United welcome Cruden Bay in Group 2 of the Morrison Cup while in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup, it’s Islavale at home Whitehills.

The one McBookie.com Superleague match sees Banchory St Ternan on the road at Nairn St Ninian and in the Second Division leaders Forres Thistle can go five points clear at the top with victory at bottom markers New Elgin while Glentanar have home advantage against Burghead Thistle.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.

