Junior football: Culter FC to donate all match income from cup tie to Ukraine appeal

Culter Football Club will donate all match income from this Saturday’s McLeman Cup tie against Colony Park to the Ukraine Humanitarian Charity Fund.

The match kicks off at 2pm at Crombie Park and Culter FC president Gordon Thomson hopes supporters give generously.

He said: “Hopefully we will get a good crowd to support the match on Saturday for a well deserved cause.

“We will also have a couple of charity buckets available for donations.

“There will be a minute’s silence before kick off for the lives that have been lost in this terrible war.

“Hopefully we can raise a decent amount of money and it may encourage other clubs to do something similar.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation and cannot attend the match can contact Gordon Thomson on 07787540206.

Meanwhile, Friday night football returns with Links Park the venue for the McLeman Cup opening round tie between Montrose Roselea and Hermes, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

On Saturday, Bridge of Don travel to Ellon United and Culter host Colony Park at the same stage of the competition.

It’s quarter final day in the North Regional Cup with the all First Division meeting at Glenury Park between Stonehaven and Stoneywood Parkvale catching the eye.

Elsewhere, Dyce will have to put their Scottish Junior Cup disappointment behind them when they go to Heathryfold to play Sunnybank and in the other games, East End host Banks o’ Dee and Rothie Rovers travel to Dufftown.

Newmachar United welcome Cruden Bay in Group 2 of the Morrison Cup while in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup, it’s Islavale at home Whitehills.

The one McBookie.com Superleague match sees Banchory St Ternan on the road at Nairn St Ninian and in the Second Division leaders Forres Thistle can go five points clear at the top with victory at bottom markers New Elgin while Glentanar have home advantage against Burghead Thistle.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.