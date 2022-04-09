Brora defeat Buckie to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Brora defeat Buckie to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup

By Callum Law
April 9, 2022, 4:55 pm
Brora Rangers' Jordan MacRae, centre, wins a header against Buckie Thistle
Brora Rangers' Jordan MacRae, centre, wins a header against Buckie Thistle

Brora Rangers defeated Buckie Thistle 2-1 to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the second time in their history.

In a pulsating contest at Station Park, Nairn the Cattachs opened up a two-goal lead in the first half courtesy of strikes from Jordan MacRae and Colin Williamson.

However, the Jags never gave up and Sam Urquhart’s effort with five minutes left set up a dramatic finish but the men from Moray couldn’t muster an equaliser.

Brora were handed a pre-match boost with goalkeeper Joe Malin making his return from a knee injury sustained in February to take his place between the posts.

Meanwhile, Buckie boss Graeme Stewart plumped for Kyle MacLeod up front ahead of Marcus Goodall.

Cattachs start well

The Jags were dealt an early blow with player-assistant manager Lewis MacKinnon coming off injured after eight minutes.

Left-back Mark McLauchlan came on with Shaun Wood moving across to right-back and Sam Morrison shifting inside to centre-back.

Brora started better and took the lead on 16 minutes.

Dale Gillespie’s free-kick from the right wasn’t cleared and when Josh Meekings headed the ball down at the back post and MacRae sidestepped a defender before slotting past Kevin Main from close range.

Shortly after falling behind Buckie worked Malin for the first time, but the custodian was equal to Andrew MacAskill’s drive from 20 yards.

Jordan MacRae, right, celebrates putting Brora ahead in the Highland League Cup final against Buckie Thistle

The Cattachs continued to look the more threatening and shortly before the half hour mark Ally MacDonald sent in a tempting cross from the left which found no takers in the middle.

Brora doubled their lead in the 35th minute and it arrived in similar fashion to the first.

The Jags disputed a free-kick awarded for a foul on MacRae and when Gillespie swung in the free-kick Williamson met the delivery with a bullet of header which flew into the right corner.

Four minutes shy of the interval Buckie spurned a good chance to get one back.

They broke at speed from a Cattachs corner with Sam Urquhart finding MacAskill, who in turn slipped in Kevin Fraser, but Malin made a good save.

Jags look for response

The Jags started the second period strongly with Urquhart scuffing a shot wide after Kyle MacLeod’s flicked created space.

Despite playing with a bit more urgency chances still weren’t forthcoming for the side that was trailing.

Brora also remained a threat and Gillespie almost scored a screamer when he robbed Sam Pugh and attempted to lob Main from 35 yards, but the ball didn’t quite dip in time.

After an hour Fraser again worked Malin with a shot from the edge of the box and sub Goodall stabbed the rebound wide when he ought to have hit the target.

As the game continued it became increasingly tousy with both sets of players disputing just about every decision.

Buckie’s Kevin Fraser, centre, tries to get away from Brora’s Ally MacDonald, second from left

On 81 minutes Buckie thought they had pulled a goal back. Brora failed to clear a free-kick Urquhart chipped in a cross from the right side and Jack Murray’s header from point-blank range was somehow clawed away by Malin.

Despite protests the ball had crossed the line from Murray ref Joel Kennedy was not interested.

But with five minutes left Buckie did score. Goodall broke into the box on the left hand side and although Malin parried his strike Urquhart was on hand to fire home the rebound via the crossbar.

That set up a grandstand finish, but despite their best efforts the Jags couldn’t find an equaliser to force penalties.

