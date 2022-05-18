Maroons go green: Keith chairman Andy Troup on the installation of solar panels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League

Maroons go green: Keith chairman Andy Troup on the installation of solar panels

By Callum Law
May 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Keith groundsman John Troup pictured at Kynoch Park with the club's new solar panels behind on the roof of the club's function hall.
Keith groundsman John Troup pictured at Kynoch Park with the club's new solar panels behind on the roof of the club's function hall.

Keith chairman Andy Troup says the installation of solar panels at Kynoch Park will improve the club’s carbon footprint and lower costs.

With the help of a grant from the Edintore Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund the Maroons have fitted panels to the roof of the function hall at their ground.

The panels, which cost around £35,000, will be commissioned later this week three years after the Keith board first considered the idea of solar power.

Club chief Troup said: “One of our biggest costs as a club is electricity for heating, floodlights and that sort of thing.

“As a board we’ve been speaking about it for about three seasons, but when Covid hit everything was put on hold.

“We were very lucky to get a grant from Edintore Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund in Keith, which we’re incredibly grateful for and was a huge help.

“They’ve helped to pay for the solar panels and along with funding from the club we’ve managed to make this happen.”

Long-term savings

Although acquiring the panels has been a major undertaking, in the long run they should deliver significant savings for Keith.

Troup explained: “Moving forward with the prices of gas and electricity we’re hoping once the panels are up and running we’re hoping we won’t be paying for electricity.

“The system has batteries which store the power and then when we’re at the ground we’ll use it.

Keith FC Andy Troup points at the roof where the solar panels are installed.
Keith’s solar panels pictured on the roof of their function hall

“When the batteries are full the power automatically goes into the grid and we get a payback from the grid.

“So between what we store in the batteries and the payback we’ll get from the grid we shouldn’t have any electricity bills.

“If we can get to the stage where we don’t have that electricity bill every month it makes a big difference.

“During the winter months our bill was £800-£1000 a month which is a big saving, but obviously there’s a huge outlay to start with.”

Maroons conscious of footprint

Troup is also conscious of Keith’s carbon footprint and is pleased the club will now be powered by renewable energy.

He is also investigating other things the Moray club can do to become greener.

Troup said: “With the carbon footprint of the club we’re looking at all avenues to cut that down.

“We all look at it and think about it in different ways, but everyone has a part to play.

“If everyone does a little bit across the whole world it can make a big difference.

“We look at it a lot at my work and it was something we started looking at when it comes to the football club and what we could do to improve our carbon footprint.

“We feel there are things we could do and this is one of them. LEDs for the floodlights would be the next phase and then we’re looking at other things as well.”

