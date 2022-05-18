Aberdeen scientists work with supermarkets amid fears rising costs could spark obesity crisis in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen scientists work with supermarkets amid fears rising costs could spark obesity crisis in the UK

By Charlotte Thomson
May 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 18, 2022, 11:39 am
Dr Alexandra Johnstone.
Aberdeen scientist Alexandra Johnstone believes changes in supermarkets could help tackle obesity crisis in the UK.

A city scientist fears the cost of living crisis is making it harder for people on lower incomes to buy healthy food.

Alexandra Johnstone says rising costs are pushing families into buying cheaper foods high in fat and sugar.

And she fears this could lead to a rise in the number of people who are obese in the UK.

Scottish Government statistics show that two-thirds of adults in the country are already overweight.

‘It’s a huge problem’

“It’s extremely worrying because the numbers have increased with Covid and we know that obesity in itself is a link to mortality,” Professor Johnstone said.

Aberdeen scientists are working with Sainsbury's supermarkets.
Aberdeen scientists are working with Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

“Being overweight is linked to diseases like high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

“It’s a huge problem.”

How are Aberdeen scientists working with supermarkets?

Professor Johnstone, who works at the Rowett Institute, is now working with scientists on a three-year research programme with Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

Using anonymous data from Nectar customers, they’ll be analysing the types of food shoppers buy to find how they are influenced by marketing trends.

Patients facing obesity and families from lower-income households in the UK will also be sharing their own shopping experiences.

What changes could you see in supermarkets?

Scientists are working with the retail sector to find ways to help people living with obesity and low incomes switch to healthier foods.

Changes could be made to the way fresh food such as fruit and vegetables are promoted in stores.

Pop-up promotions could also be introduced for online shoppers prompting them, for example, to try baked products instead of fried food.

Shoppers could also be given practical advice on the food groups they should be eating to stay healthy and how they can be used with other ingredients in a meal.

Obesity in the UK: ‘It’s getting harder for people to make healthy choices’

Dr Alexandra Johnstone says a new strategy is needed to help tackle obesity.
Dr Alexandra Johnstone says a new strategy is needed to help tackle obesity.

Food and energy bills have been soaring in recent months. Inflation has also hit its highest level in 40 years rising to 9% in April.

“With the cost of living crisis, it is only going to get harder for people to make healthier food choices,” Professor Johnstone says.

“For families on low incomes, 76% of monthly food budgets are spent in supermarkets.

“So decisions that the retail food sector makes around advertising, promotions and in-store design have a huge impact on public health within this vulnerable group.”

The £1.6m study is being financed by UK Research and Innovation and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.

More health news…

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]