Nairn welcome back injury absentees for friendly with Washington Huskies

By Callum Law
July 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Ronnie Sharp is looking forward to Nairn County's clash with Washington Huskies
Nairn County welcome back some long-term absentees for their opening pre-season friendly against American college side Washington Huskies.

Forwards Scott Davidson and Liam Shewan, midfielder Seamus McConaghy and defender Fraser Dingwall all return after spending most of last season on the sidelines.

Ahead of this afternoon’s Station Park clash with Washington, manager Ronnie Sharp said: “It’s about fitness for us and we’ve got boys back that were injured last season which is good.

“A lot of them haven’t played for six months or more with injuries so it will be good to have some of them back.

“They were all longer term injuries so it’s good to have these guys back for pre-season.”

Sharp is looking forward to facing Washington, who are managed by Jamie Clark, the son of legendary Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby.

The side from Seattle were runners-up in America’s national soccer championship, the College Cup, last year.

Liam Shewan, left, is back for Nairn County’s friendly against Washington Huskies

Sharp added: “It’s something totally different for us, usually every year you play the same sort of teams around about us.

“It’s given us something to look forward to for the first game because they’re a quality team and were the second best college team in America last year.

“We’re expecting a really hard game which is just what you need in pre-season.

“The players are looking forward to it because it’s a bit of an unknown for us.

“Hopefully we’ll get a decent crowd because it’s something different.”

Highland League friendly round-up

Elsewhere, Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh play Junior side East End, while Buckie Thistle take on Culter at Victoria Park.

Brechin City visit Perth to tackle Jeanfield Swifts, Banks o’ Dee welcome Turriff United to Spain Park and Rothes meet neighbours Dufftown at Westburn Park.

Formartine United are at home to Hermes, Inverurie Locos take on Rothie Rovers and Wick Academy play a Caithness XI at Castletown for Alan Farquhar’s testimonial.

Huntly meet Ellon United at the Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie, Clachnacuddin face a Western Isles select at Grant Street Park and Keith face neighbours Islavale at Kynoch Park.

Deveronvale play their first friendly against Buchanhaven Hearts at Raemoss Park.

