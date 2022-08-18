Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour earns plaudits for cup spot kick heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour earns plaudits for cup spot kick heroics

By Paul Third
August 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 7:47 am
Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour is put under pressure by Robert Ward of Inverurie.
Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour is put under pressure by Robert Ward of Inverurie.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Highland League

Broch's Scott Barbour celebrates his equaliser.
Turriff to face Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final
Fraserburgh's Paul Young and Gary Wood of Inverurie compete for the ball.
Fraserburgh edge out Inverurie in dramatic Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup penalty shootout
5 March 2022. This is from the Highland League Match between Lossiemouth FC and Fort William FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - L - Lossiemouth Ross Archibald celebrates his Goal with team.
Lossiemouth defeat Forres Mechanics to set up semi-final clash against Brora Rangers
James Anderson.
Clachnacuddin into North of Scotland Cup last-four with 3-0 win over Wick Academy
0
Formartine United's Aaron Norris holds off Deveronvale's Ben Allan. Photos by Chris Sumner
Formartine come from behind to beat Deveronvale in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final
Aidan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Rothes against Elgin City.
North of Scotland Cup holders Rothes sink strong Elgin City side to reach semi-finals
0
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Turriff United progress to semi-final after 10-0 win over Aberdeen University
You can watch our Quickfire Questions segment with Formartine United's Stuart Smith - from Monday's Highland League Weekly - on its own here!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Formartine United's Stuart Smith tackles the Quickfire Questions
0
You can watch our Conor Gethins interview - from this week's Highland League Weekly - as one of your free articles.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Nairn County striker Conor Gethins on chasing 200-goal target
0
Jack MacIver, left, in action for Huntly against Brora Rangers.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Former Aberdeen youngster Jack MacIver looks to make an impact at…

More from Press and Journal

Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Buckie councillor resigns after three months in role
Brora Primary School. Picture supplied by Google Maps.
Brora Primary School and nursery shut due to burst water pipe
0
Post Thumbnail
What YOU need to know ahead of the 2022/23 North Caledonian League season kicking…
0
Seafield Hospital
Inspectors 'impressed' with Buckie's Seafield Hospital despite staff shortages
0
Train stations across the north and north-east will be empty today. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
No train journeys across the north and north-east today due to strike action
A new distillery is proposed by Chivas Brothers next to their existing one at Miltonduff.
New distillery proposed for Moray at Miltonduff
0