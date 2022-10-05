Scott Adams nets hat-trick as Buckie Thistle triumph 4-1 against Clachnacuddin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Adams’ hat-trick helped Buckie Thistle secure a 4-1 win against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

The Lilywhites were dealt a blow just 10 minutes prior to kick-off when goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon pulled up with an injury in the warm-up, with Daniel Rae drafted in to replace him.

Clach began the game brightly with Connor Bunce showing tenacity to dispossess Jack Murray, but he was unable to pick out Paul Brindle who was in a dangerous shooting position.

Buckie showed their clinical edge by taking their lead with a well worked move on nine minutes. Some neat play down the right saw Max Barry play in Andrew MacAskill, whose drilled low ball was tapped home from close-range by Adams.

The Jags were gifted a second goal just three minutes later. The unfortunate Rae slipped as he took a goal kick, presenting the ball straight to Adams who duly punished him with a composed finish into the corner.

Clach did not allow their heads to go down, with Brindle curling an effort over after the ball broke to him on the edge of the box on 18 minutes.

Buckie had chances to extend their lead before the break, with Clach defender Ben Cormack forced to clear off the line after Marcus Goodall had nodded past Rae.

Adams passed up an opportunity for his hat-trick on 37 minutes, when he nodded over after Tom Maclennan had headed the ball across goal.

Jordan MacDonald’s men passed up a glorious chance to halve the deficit on 51 minutes when Robbie Thompson played Aly Riddle through on goal, but he sent his effort inches wide of Balint Demus’ left-hand post.

The Jags pushed for further goals, with Murray firstly nodding wide from a MacAskill free-kick before the former Ross County defender headed off the crossbar from a corner.

Maclennan also hit the woodwork after latching on to a ball over the top, with his clipped effort coming off the outside of the post.

Buckie continued to threaten from dead balls and it was a corner which led to Adams’ hat-trick, as he bundled into the roof of the net from close-range after MacAskill’s delivery had been flicked on.

Bunce pulled a goal back for Clach on 79 minutes after latching on to a through ball before tucking into the corner.

The three-goal advantage was restored eight minutes from time, when Joe McCabe nodded home following another MacAskill corner.