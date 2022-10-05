Scott Adams nets hat-trick as Buckie Thistle triumph 4-1 against Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Scott Adams nets hat-trick as Buckie Thistle triumph 4-1 against Clachnacuddin

By Andy Skinner
October 5, 2022, 9:51 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 10:35 pm
Buckie Thistle forward Scott Adams.
Buckie Thistle forward Scott Adams.

Scott Adams’ hat-trick helped Buckie Thistle secure a 4-1 win against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

The Lilywhites were dealt a blow just 10 minutes prior to kick-off when goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon pulled up with an injury in the warm-up, with Daniel Rae drafted in to replace him.

Clach began the game brightly with Connor Bunce showing tenacity to dispossess Jack Murray, but he was unable to pick out Paul Brindle who was in a dangerous shooting position.

Buckie showed their clinical edge by taking their lead with a well worked move on nine minutes. Some neat play down the right saw Max Barry play in Andrew MacAskill, whose drilled low ball was tapped home from close-range by Adams.

The Jags were gifted a second goal just three minutes later. The unfortunate Rae slipped as he took a goal kick, presenting the ball straight to Adams who duly punished him with a composed finish into the corner.

Clach did not allow their heads to go down, with Brindle curling an effort over after the ball broke to him on the edge of the box on 18 minutes.

Buckie had chances to extend their lead before the break, with Clach defender Ben Cormack forced to clear off the line after Marcus Goodall had nodded past Rae.

Adams passed up an opportunity for his hat-trick on 37 minutes, when he nodded over after Tom Maclennan had headed the ball across goal.

Tom Maclennan

Jordan MacDonald’s men passed up a glorious chance to halve the deficit on 51 minutes when Robbie Thompson played Aly Riddle through on goal, but he sent his effort inches wide of Balint Demus’ left-hand post.

The Jags pushed for further goals, with Murray firstly nodding wide from a MacAskill free-kick before the former Ross County defender headed off the crossbar from a corner.

Maclennan also hit the woodwork after latching on to a ball over the top, with his clipped effort coming off the outside of the post.

Buckie continued to threaten from dead balls and it was a corner which led to Adams’ hat-trick, as he bundled into the roof of the net from close-range after MacAskill’s delivery had been flicked on.

Bunce pulled a goal back for Clach on 79 minutes after latching on to a through ball before tucking into the corner.

Connor Bunce celebrates scoring for Clachnacuddin.

The three-goal advantage was restored eight minutes from time, when Joe McCabe nodded home following another MacAskill corner.

