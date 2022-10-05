Logan Watt’s spectacular effort the highlight as Fraserburgh beat Turriff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Logan Watt’s spectacular overhead kick was the pick of the bunch as Fraserburgh beat Turriff United 4-1 at the Haughs.

Mark Cowie’s side raced into a two-goal early lead at United but Dean Donaldson’s side refused to buckle before Murray Cormack opened his account for the club to give them hope.

However, Watt’s acrobatic effort, his second goal of the game, put the visitors back in control before Hay’s long range strike ensured the Broch headed home with an important victory.

The Broch were back at The Haughs, scene of their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup triumph on Friday, and they wasted little time in getting off the mark against their hosts Turriff.

The Highland League champions needed just three minutes to open the scoring as Ryan Sargent’s excellent drive down the left wing and cross was met by Logan Watt who powered a header past Tim Findlay from six yards.

It was the last thing a United side which shipped seven goals at Buckie at the weekend needed and the Broch quickly doubled their lead in the ninth minute.

Watt turned provider this time, dispossessing Dylan Stuart before driving into the box and squaring the ball for Scott Barbour to score a tap-in on his 300th appearance for the club.

Turriff looked to bounce back from their early setback and attacker Rory Brown was booked for simulation after going to ground under a challenge from Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

The home side thought they had pulled a goal back midway through the first half when Reece McKeown broke clear to fire past Barbour but his effort was disallowed for offside.

United strike early in second half

However, the goal United craved came in the first minute of the second half as substitute Murray Cormack’s fine solo run down the right hand side was matched by his finish as his first goal for the club halved the deficit.

Turriff pushed forward in search of an equaliser but the Broch weathered the early storm before restoring their two-goal advantage in spectacular fashion.

Bryan Hay’s curling ball into the box was met first time by Watt as he fired home an outrageous overhead kick to make it 3-1 to the visitors.

Turriff refused to concede defeat, however, and Ewan Clark should have pulled another goal back when he took the ball round Barbour but the United substitute’s effort was blocked as Fraserburgh scrambled the ball clear.

Fraserburgh rounded off a good night’s work four minutes from time when Hay fired home a powerful low drive from 25 yards to make it 4-1.

