Logan Watt’s spectacular effort the highlight as Fraserburgh beat Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Logan Watt’s spectacular effort the highlight as Fraserburgh beat Turriff

By Paul Third
October 5, 2022, 9:52 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 10:38 pm
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Logan Watt’s spectacular overhead kick was the pick of the bunch as Fraserburgh beat Turriff United 4-1 at the Haughs.

Mark Cowie’s side raced into a two-goal early lead at United but Dean Donaldson’s side refused to buckle before Murray Cormack opened his account for the club to give them hope.

However, Watt’s acrobatic effort, his second goal of the game, put the visitors back in control before Hay’s long range strike ensured the Broch headed home with an important victory.

The Broch were back at The Haughs, scene of their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup triumph on Friday, and they wasted little time in getting off the mark against their hosts Turriff.

The Highland League champions needed just three minutes to open the scoring as Ryan Sargent’s excellent drive down the left wing and cross was met by Logan Watt who powered a header past Tim Findlay from six yards.

It was the last thing a United side which shipped seven goals at Buckie at the weekend needed and the Broch quickly doubled their lead in the ninth minute.

Watt turned provider this time, dispossessing Dylan Stuart before driving into the box and squaring the ball for Scott Barbour to score a tap-in on his 300th appearance for the club.

Turriff looked to bounce back from their early setback and attacker Rory Brown was booked for simulation after going to ground under a challenge from Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

The home side thought they had pulled a goal back midway through the first half when Reece McKeown broke clear to fire past Barbour but his effort was disallowed for offside.

United strike early in second half

However, the goal United craved came in the first minute of the second half as substitute Murray Cormack’s fine solo run down the right hand side was matched by his finish as his first goal for the club halved the deficit.

Turriff pushed forward in search of an equaliser but the Broch weathered the early storm before restoring their two-goal advantage in spectacular fashion.

Bryan Hay’s curling ball into the box was met first time by Watt as he fired home an outrageous overhead kick to make it 3-1 to the visitors.

Turriff refused to concede defeat, however, and Ewan Clark should have pulled another goal back when he took the ball round Barbour but the United substitute’s effort was blocked as Fraserburgh scrambled the ball clear.

Fraserburgh rounded off a good night’s work four minutes from time when Hay fired home a powerful low drive from 25 yards to make it 4-1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Co-boss Roy McBain pleased after rusty Banks o' Dee claim three midweek points against…
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Brora Rangers hit 11 without reply at Strathspey Thistle; Forres Mechanics and Keith pick…
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Brechin's perfect start to the season ended by Huntly; Rothes fight back to take…
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scott Adams nets hat-trick as Buckie Thistle triumph 4-1 against Clachnacuddin
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee v Deveronvale: Jack Henderson's double seals 2-0 win for Spain Park…
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos respond to rob Steven Mackay of debut win as Nairn County boss
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour closing in on goals record as he celebrates milestone appearance
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Nairn County boss Steven Mackay targets swift reaction as Inverurie Locos come calling
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt keen to get going with 'tough' four-games-in-10-days run…
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Clach chairman Alex Chisholm hails united drive as four winter kick-offs start sooner to…

Most Read

1
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Logan Watt scored twice for Fraserburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks