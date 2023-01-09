Early interest in Inverurie Locos job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job

By Callum Law
January 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 9, 2023, 7:46 pm
Inverurie Locos are on the hunt for a new manager to take the reins at Harlaw Park
Inverurie Locos are on the hunt for a new manager to take the reins at Harlaw Park

The vacant Inverurie Locos job is already attracting plenty of interest following Richard Hastings departure from Harlaw Park.

The Railwaymen – who are currently sixth in the Breedon Highland League – parted company with the former Inverness Caley Thistle and Ross County defender on Sunday.

Locos have advertised the position and succeeding Hastings is likely to be seen as an attractive role for many within north football.

The Press and Journal understands Kris Hunter is interested in the position having been out of the game for two years following his departure from Turriff United.

In the Breedon Highland League Hunter has managed Turra twice as well as Fraserburgh and Formartine United.

During his first spell with Turriff he guided them to the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Hunter also won the Shield with Fraserburgh as well as the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup twice.

Former Inverurie manager Andy Low is another who may be interested in a return to the dugout having had a break from the game.

Andy Low is a former manager of Inverurie Locos.

Low resigned as Locos boss in August 2021 due to the impact the job was having on his family and work life.

But he has said in recent times he now feels ready to return to management.

Meanwhile, former Dundee, Formartine and Brora Rangers defender Craig McKeown has expressed his interest in going into coaching or management.

He said: “Coaching and management is a route I want to go down so if an opportunity came up I would explore it.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of interest in the vacancy at Inverurie because it’s a fantastic club.

“I was sorry to see Richard Hastings go because he’s a top guy and quality coach.

“I fully expect to see him on the touchline again at some point in the near future.”

Inverurie may also attract applicants who have worked at a higher level, while it remains to be seen if the Garioch side may make an approach for someone already working in the Highland League.

All first-team duties will be handled by assistant manager Richard Davidson and goalkeeping coach John Farquhar until a new manager is appointed at Harlaw Park.

