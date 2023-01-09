Early interest in Inverurie Locos job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The vacant Inverurie Locos job is already attracting plenty of interest following Richard Hastings departure from Harlaw Park.

The Railwaymen – who are currently sixth in the Breedon Highland League – parted company with the former Inverness Caley Thistle and Ross County defender on Sunday.

Locos have advertised the position and succeeding Hastings is likely to be seen as an attractive role for many within north football.

The Press and Journal understands Kris Hunter is interested in the position having been out of the game for two years following his departure from Turriff United.

In the Breedon Highland League Hunter has managed Turra twice as well as Fraserburgh and Formartine United.

During his first spell with Turriff he guided them to the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Hunter also won the Shield with Fraserburgh as well as the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup twice.

Former Inverurie manager Andy Low is another who may be interested in a return to the dugout having had a break from the game.

Low resigned as Locos boss in August 2021 due to the impact the job was having on his family and work life.

But he has said in recent times he now feels ready to return to management.

Meanwhile, former Dundee, Formartine and Brora Rangers defender Craig McKeown has expressed his interest in going into coaching or management.

He said: “Coaching and management is a route I want to go down so if an opportunity came up I would explore it.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of interest in the vacancy at Inverurie because it’s a fantastic club.

“I was sorry to see Richard Hastings go because he’s a top guy and quality coach.

“I fully expect to see him on the touchline again at some point in the near future.”

Inverurie may also attract applicants who have worked at a higher level, while it remains to be seen if the Garioch side may make an approach for someone already working in the Highland League.

All first-team duties will be handled by assistant manager Richard Davidson and goalkeeping coach John Farquhar until a new manager is appointed at Harlaw Park.