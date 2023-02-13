Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stoppage-time goal from substitute Aidan Wilson rescued a point for Rothes against Wick Academy in a 2-2 draw at Mackessack Park.

But, had it not been for the brilliance of Academy keeper Graeme Williamson, the home side could have been out of sight.

Rothes left it late for their equaliser, but manager Ross Jack felt his side deserved all three points.

He said: “It was two points dropped, as we created enough chances to win I don’t know how many games.

“Their goalkeeper contributed to keeping the score down, which, combined with a series of poor misses from ourselves and slack defending, cost us.

“We dug out a point in the end with a great finish from Aidan Wilson, but we need to be putting games like that to bed as early on.

“I counted seven good chances before we took the lead from the penalty spot.”

Rothes leave it late

Rothes opened the scoring in the ninth minute, Alan Hughes brought down Fraser Robertson in the box and Alan Pollock hammered the resultant penalty kick down the middle.

But Academy were back on level terms in the 28th minute. Ben Johnstone’s pass was intercepted, Wick broke upfield swiftly and Conor Farquhar beat home goalkeeper Iain Mackenzie with a low 15 yard drive.

It took a brilliant double diving save from visiting keeper Williamson to deny Greg Morrison on two occasions in quick succession as Rothes upped the pace.

Wick took the lead in the 63rd minute against the run of play.

The home side failed to clear their lines and James Mackintosh hammered the ball past Mackenzie from 16 yards.

Then Williamson again broke home hearts with yet another magnificent double-save to stop Ally Mackenzie from levelling.

But Rothes’ perseverance equalised in the second minute of added time when Mackenzie’s deep cross was drilled home at the back post by substitute Wilson.

Manson frustrated not to take all three points

Academy player-manager, Gary Manson rued the loss of a late equaliser.

He said: “Right now it feels like two points dropped as any time you lose a goal in injury time it always feels like a defeat.

“Yes, they did have a few chances, but so did we to put the game to bed.

“At 2-1, Marc MacGregor rounded their goalie on a couple of occasions and he could have maybe slotted it home to make it 3-1, so in that respect it’s a little bit disappointing.”

Huntly take the points at home to Lossie

First half goals from Robbie Foster and Kyle Dalling gave Huntly a 2-1 home win over Lossiemouth.

It’s now five league games unbeaten at Christie Park for the Black and Golds, but assistant manager Stefan Laird admitted his side’s victory was not a classic.

He said: “It was just about trying to grind the result out.

“The pitch was difficult for both teams and it was about who was going to take their chances.

“Luckily for us, we were the ones who came out on top.

Laird praised goalscorer Robbie Foster, who impressed with his seventh goal of the season.

He added: “To be fair to Robbie, there was some questions asked of him lately and we thought we could get more out of him and he was the best player on the park by some distance.

“He took his goal really well and gave their full-back a torrid time.”

Set-piece winner for Black and Golds

Huntly took the lead after 25 minutes. Andrew Hunter headed the ball on to Foster, who got in behind the Lossie backline before firing past Cameron Farquhar.

The lead lasted only three minutes when Ryan Stuart created an opening from the right before the ball was played in for Ross Elliott to drive low for his first goal since mid-November.

In the 39th minute, Huntly were awarded a free kick outside the box when James Leslie fouled Robbie Foster.

Hunter turned provider again floated in the set piece for defender Kyle Dalling to head in his second of the season.

The woodwork denied Huntly a third after 72 minutes gone when Foster’s shot came back off the post.

Campbell looking for more from Coasters

Lossiemouth are still searching for their first win at Christie Park since August 2014, and caretaker manager Ian Campbell was disappointed with the showing from his side.

He said: “We weren’t good enough. That was the worst we’ve played in quite a while. We didn’t show enough desire and quality from set-pieces and, if you play like that, you’ll get what you deserve.”