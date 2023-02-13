Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run

By Reporter
February 13, 2023
Aidan Wilson equalised for Rothes in injury time
Aidan Wilson equalised for Rothes in injury time

A stoppage-time goal from substitute Aidan Wilson rescued a point for Rothes against Wick Academy in a 2-2 draw at Mackessack Park.

But, had it not been for the brilliance of Academy keeper Graeme Williamson, the home side could have been out of sight.

Rothes left it late for their equaliser, but manager Ross Jack felt his side deserved all three points.

He said: “It was two points dropped, as we created enough chances to win I don’t know how many games.

“Their goalkeeper contributed to keeping the score down, which, combined with a series of poor misses from ourselves and slack defending, cost us.

“We dug out a point in the end with a great finish from Aidan Wilson, but we need to be putting games like that to bed as early on.

“I counted seven good chances before we took the lead from the penalty spot.”

Rothes leave it late

Rothes opened the scoring in the ninth minute, Alan Hughes brought down Fraser Robertson in the box and Alan Pollock hammered the resultant penalty kick down the middle.

But Academy were back on level terms in the 28th minute. Ben Johnstone’s pass was intercepted, Wick broke upfield swiftly and Conor Farquhar beat home goalkeeper Iain Mackenzie with a low 15 yard drive.

Graeme Williamson was in outstanding form against Rothes.

It took a brilliant double diving save from visiting keeper Williamson to deny Greg Morrison on two occasions in quick succession as Rothes upped the pace.

Wick took the lead in the 63rd minute against the run of play.

The home side failed to clear their lines and James Mackintosh hammered the ball past Mackenzie from 16 yards.

Then Williamson again broke home hearts with yet another magnificent double-save to stop Ally Mackenzie from levelling.

But Rothes’ perseverance equalised in the second minute of added time when Mackenzie’s deep cross was drilled home at the back post by substitute Wilson.

Manson frustrated not to take all three points

Academy player-manager, Gary Manson rued the loss of a late equaliser.

He said: “Right now it feels like two points dropped as any time you lose a goal in injury time it always feels like a defeat.

“Yes, they did have a few chances, but so did we to put the game to bed.

“At 2-1, Marc MacGregor rounded their goalie on a couple of occasions and he could have maybe slotted it home to make it 3-1, so in that respect it’s a little bit disappointing.”

Huntly take the points at home to Lossie

Robbie Foster gave Huntly the lead. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

First half goals from Robbie Foster and Kyle Dalling gave Huntly a 2-1 home win over Lossiemouth.

It’s now five league games unbeaten at Christie Park for the Black and Golds, but assistant manager Stefan Laird admitted his side’s victory was not a classic.

He said: “It was just about trying to grind the result out.

“The pitch was difficult for both teams and it was about who was going to take their chances.

“Luckily for us, we were the ones who came out on top.

Laird praised goalscorer Robbie Foster, who impressed with his seventh goal of the season.

He added: “To be fair to Robbie, there was some questions asked of him lately and we thought we could get more out of him and he was the best player on the park by some distance.

“He took his goal really well and gave their full-back a torrid time.”

Set-piece winner for Black and Golds

Huntly took the lead after 25 minutes. Andrew Hunter headed the ball on to Foster, who got in behind the Lossie backline before firing past Cameron Farquhar.

The lead lasted only three minutes when Ryan Stuart created an opening from the right before the ball was played in for Ross Elliott to drive low for his first goal since mid-November.

In the 39th minute, Huntly were awarded a free kick outside the box when James Leslie fouled Robbie Foster.

Hunter turned provider again floated in the set piece for defender Kyle Dalling to head in his second of the season.

The woodwork denied Huntly a third after 72 minutes gone when Foster’s shot came back off the post.

Campbell looking for more from Coasters

Lossiemouth are still searching for their first win at Christie Park since August 2014, and caretaker manager Ian Campbell was disappointed with the showing from his side.

Caretaker Lossiemouth boss Ian Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “We weren’t good enough. That was the worst we’ve played in quite a while. We didn’t show enough desire and quality from set-pieces and, if you play like that, you’ll get what you deserve.”

