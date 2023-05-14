Banks o’ Dee striker Jack Henderson joins Culter

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee striker Jack Henderson has ended his seven year association with the club by joining junior side Culter.

Henderson was a key figure in the club’s dominance in the junior ranks, scoring more than 300 goals as Dee won 14 trophies in his time at Spain Park.

He was also a member of the Highland League Cup winning team this season.

Club chairman Brian Winton said: “Jack joined us at only 21 years of age and has spent the last seven years as part of a group of boys that has brought a lot of success to this club.

“Jack will always be welcome at Spain Park and we wish him all the best in this next chapter of his football career.”

Henderson joins Craig Macaskill in making the move to Culter, who have won the quadruple in the junior ranks this season.

Macaskill has been on loan at Culter from Dee this season and the move has been made permanent subject to SFA approval.