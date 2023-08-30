Nairn County stave off Lossiemouth fightback to progress in North of Scotland Cup

Nairn County advanced to the quarter-finals of the North of Scotland Cup thanks to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over gutsy visitors Lossiemouth.

Scott Davidson fired Nairn ahead in the first half and Callum MacLean doubled the tally early in the second.

Ross Morrison netted to bring Lossie back into the contest and Dean Stewart crashed home the leveller.

Nairn found the winner moments later when Ross County loan kid Andrew MacLeod’s unstoppable free-kick flew into the net.

The victors will now face Forres Mechanics in the last eight on September 13 after the Can Cans saw off Strathspey Thistle.

Both these teams have yet to find their feet in the Highland League, with one point for Lossie and zero for Nairn after five and four matches respectively.

Lossie went into this one on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Strathspey Thistle in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Nairn also bowed out of the cup at the weekend as they were edged out 3-2 away to Keith.

On 15 minutes, Andrew MacLeod, who scored at Keith on Saturday, curled a shot just too high to trouble the keeper after Conor Gethins lined him up.

Nairn number one Dylan MacLean had to be alert as he held on to a decent drive from distance by Ryan Farquhar.

Davidson should have nodded Nairn in front on 25 minutes when he was free to meet a fine cross from Carnihan, but he headed over from eight yards. It was a golden chance.

At the other end, Lossie’s Dean Stewart flashed a header wide after darting in to meet a delivery from Jared Kennedy.

On the half hour mark, Davidson made it count when he was in the right place to slot away from close range after McKenzie cashed in on a slack clearance to line up the scorer.

Ryan Farquhar forced a save from Dylan MacLean on the brink of half-time, but it was advantage Nairn.

Liam Archibald and Ryan Farquhar had efforts just off target early in the second half as the visitors showed warning signs.

Lossie’s task toughened though on 51 minutes when Callum MacLean pounced to knock home number two after a corner was not cleared.

79' Goal for Nairn A wonderfully struck freekick from Andrew MacLeod restores the Nairn lead. 🟡 3-2 🔵 pic.twitter.com/2NL1YhHwjM — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) August 30, 2023

Goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar denied Davidson with a superb fingertip save as the Station Parkers went in for a third.

Dylan MacLean tipped a Ryan Farquhar drive over the top, but Lossiemouth halved the deficit on 69 minutes when Morrison slammed the ball into the net when Nairn failed to mop up the danger.

Seven minutes later, Lossie levelled when Stuart reacted quickest in the area to score.

The lead lasted just two minutes though as Andrew MacLeod guided home the clincher to take Nairn through.