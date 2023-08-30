Nairn County stave off Lossiemouth fightback to progress in North of Scotland Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County stave off Lossiemouth fightback to progress in North of Scotland Cup

Five-goal thriller ends with a first win of the season for Steven Mackay's men - thanks to a cracking clincher from Ross County loan ace Andrew MacLeod.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Scott Davidson hit the net for Nairn County in the first half. Image: Jasperimage
Scott Davidson hit the net for Nairn County in the first half. Image: Jasperimage

Nairn County advanced to the quarter-finals of the North of Scotland Cup thanks to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over gutsy visitors Lossiemouth.

Scott Davidson fired Nairn ahead in the first half and Callum MacLean doubled the tally early in the second.

Ross Morrison netted to bring Lossie back into the contest and Dean Stewart crashed home the leveller.

Nairn found the winner moments later when Ross County loan kid Andrew MacLeod’s unstoppable free-kick flew into the net.

The victors will now face Forres Mechanics in the last eight on September 13 after the Can Cans saw off Strathspey Thistle.

Both these teams have yet to find their feet in the Highland League, with one point for Lossie and zero for Nairn after five and four matches respectively.

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.

Lossie went into this one on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Strathspey Thistle in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Nairn also bowed out of the cup at the weekend as they were edged out 3-2 away to Keith.

On 15 minutes, Andrew MacLeod, who scored at Keith on Saturday, curled a shot just too high to trouble the keeper after Conor Gethins lined him up.

Nairn number one Dylan MacLean had to be alert as he held on to a decent drive from distance by Ryan Farquhar.

Davidson should have nodded Nairn in front on 25 minutes when he was free to meet a fine cross from Carnihan, but he headed over from eight yards. It was a golden chance.

At the other end, Lossie’s Dean Stewart flashed a header wide after darting in to meet a delivery from Jared Kennedy.

On the half hour mark, Davidson made it count when he was in the right place to slot away from close range after McKenzie cashed in on a slack clearance to line up the scorer.

Ryan Farquhar forced a save from Dylan MacLean on the brink of half-time, but it was advantage Nairn.

Liam Archibald and Ryan Farquhar had efforts just off target early in the second half as the visitors showed warning signs.

Lossie’s task toughened though on 51 minutes when Callum MacLean pounced to knock home number two after a corner was not cleared.

Goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar denied Davidson with a superb fingertip save as the Station Parkers went in for a third.

Dylan MacLean tipped a Ryan Farquhar drive over the top, but Lossiemouth halved the deficit on 69 minutes when Morrison slammed the ball into the net when Nairn failed to mop up the danger.

Seven minutes later, Lossie levelled when Stuart reacted quickest in the area to score.

The lead lasted just two minutes though as Andrew MacLeod guided home the clincher to take Nairn through.

More from Highland League

30 August 2023. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Strathspey Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT - Forres celebrate Goal CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Forres beat Strathspey to progress in North of Scotland Cup
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Buckie Thistle player accused of seriously injuring partner with blade
11 July 2023. Nairn County FC,Station Park,Nairn,IV12 5LT. This is from the pre-season friendly match between Nairn County FC and Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Conor Gethins
Nairn County and Lossiemouth look for boost in North of Scotland Cup; Forres Mechanics…
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Max Ewan targets more silverware as Brora Rangers start North of Scotland Cup defence;…
Former Ross County midfielder Alex Cooper.
Alex Cooper joins Brora Rangers on a two-year deal
CR0039482 Highland League Fraserburgh (black/white) v Buckie Thistle (yellow) at Bellslea Park. Pictured - Broch's Scott Barbour celebrates his goal 19-11-22 Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour eyeing up more goalscoring landmarks after 300th strike at Highland League…
Max Ewan, who has pledged his future to Brora Rangers until 2026. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Max Ewan is latest key man to sign new deal with Brora Rangers
The August 28 episode of Highland League Weekly is out now.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Forres Mechanics and…
Locos captain Greg Mitchell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Highland League Cup: Greg Mitchell double as Inverurie Locos get much-needed 3-2 win at…
New Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack. Image: Alness United
Highland League Cup: Strathspey Thistle, Keith and Brora Rangers through to quarter-finals