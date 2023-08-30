Ross County and Brora Rangers ease into quarter-finals of North of Scotland Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross County and Brora Rangers ease into quarter-finals of North of Scotland Cup

A strong County side triumphed 8-0 against Wick Academy, while holders Brora ran out 6-2 winners against Fort William.

By Andy Skinner
Jay Henderson, who opened his Ross County scoring account in the 2-1 victory over Morton in the Viaplay Cup.
Ross County winger Jay Henderson. Image: SNS

A strong Ross County side cruised into the quarter-finals of the North of Scotland Cup with an 8-0 victory over Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

County fielded a side predominantly made up of Carl Tremarco’s under-18s side, but also featuring first team players Ben Purrington, Jay Henderson, Alex Samuel, Jordy Hiwula and Adam Mackinnon.

The Scorries got off to the worst possible start when Joe Anderson was red carded inside five minutes, with Henderson finding the net with the resulting free-kick.

Welsh forward Samuel subsequently netted twice, before Henderson also notched his second on the stroke of the interval.

Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS

Henderson and Samuel both completed their hat-tricks within seven minutes of the restart, before young defender Alister Morrison nodded home a seventh on 65 minutes.

Striker Hiwula netted from the spot two minutes later to round off the scoring.

County, who won the competition the last time they entered it in 2018, will host Golspie Sutherland in the last-eight on September 13.

Brora comfortable winners against Fort

Holders Brora Rangers also eased into the next round courtesy of a 6-2 triumph at home to Fort William.

The Cattachs made five changes from the side which defeated Clachnacuddin 7-0 in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup at the weekend.

Their line-up still showed a strong side for the visit of their North Caledonian League opponents however, with new signing Alex Cooper among the substitutes.

The Cattachs raced into a healthy early lead, courtesy of a Jordan MacRae double and a Paul Brindle goal within the opening 21 minutes.

Jordan MacRae celebrates netting for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.

Andy Macrae made it four on 36 minutes, with on-loan Caley Thistle defender Matthew Strachan opening his account with an excellent strike on the stroke of half-time.

Max Ewan, who earlier this week signed a new contract at Dudgeon Park, netted a sixth after the hour mark.

There was time for Fort to get on the scoresheet late on however, through Connor Macleod and a stoppage time penalty from Doeimassei Muller Doguie.

Brora will host Clach in the next round, in a repeat of last year’s final.

