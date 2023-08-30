Ross County and Brora Rangers ease into quarter-finals of North of Scotland Cup

A strong Ross County side cruised into the quarter-finals of the North of Scotland Cup with an 8-0 victory over Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

County fielded a side predominantly made up of Carl Tremarco’s under-18s side, but also featuring first team players Ben Purrington, Jay Henderson, Alex Samuel, Jordy Hiwula and Adam Mackinnon.

The Scorries got off to the worst possible start when Joe Anderson was red carded inside five minutes, with Henderson finding the net with the resulting free-kick.

Welsh forward Samuel subsequently netted twice, before Henderson also notched his second on the stroke of the interval.

Henderson and Samuel both completed their hat-tricks within seven minutes of the restart, before young defender Alister Morrison nodded home a seventh on 65 minutes.

Striker Hiwula netted from the spot two minutes later to round off the scoring.

County, who won the competition the last time they entered it in 2018, will host Golspie Sutherland in the last-eight on September 13.

Brora comfortable winners against Fort

Holders Brora Rangers also eased into the next round courtesy of a 6-2 triumph at home to Fort William.

The Cattachs made five changes from the side which defeated Clachnacuddin 7-0 in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup at the weekend.

Their line-up still showed a strong side for the visit of their North Caledonian League opponents however, with new signing Alex Cooper among the substitutes.

The Cattachs raced into a healthy early lead, courtesy of a Jordan MacRae double and a Paul Brindle goal within the opening 21 minutes.

Andy Macrae made it four on 36 minutes, with on-loan Caley Thistle defender Matthew Strachan opening his account with an excellent strike on the stroke of half-time.

Max Ewan, who earlier this week signed a new contract at Dudgeon Park, netted a sixth after the hour mark.

There was time for Fort to get on the scoresheet late on however, through Connor Macleod and a stoppage time penalty from Doeimassei Muller Doguie.

Brora will host Clach in the next round, in a repeat of last year’s final.