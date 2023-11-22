Long-serving Lewis MacKinnon looks to help Buckie into Scottish Cup fourth round

Lewis MacKinnon hopes Buckie Thistle’s management team can put their experience to good use in pursuit of a return to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Jags tackle East of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Broxburn Athletic at Albyn Park this weekend.

Buckie haven’t reached the fourth round of the Scottish Cup since season 2010-11 when manager Graeme Stewart, player-assistant manager MacKinnon and player-coach Hamish Munro were all in their squad.

Stewart and MacKinnon are the longest-serving management team in the Breedon Highland League having taken charge of Thistle in February 2015.

MacKinnon said: “There are always a lot of memories in the cup and it’s good to have the opportunity to try to get in with the big boys again in the next round.

“It’s good to still be here and I think it shows the loyalty from the club towards us and our loyalty towards the club.

“We’re the longest-serving management team in the Highland League which is a nice thing.

“We’ve all had good experience at Buckie and we’ve been involved in the Scottish Cup for many years, hopefully we can pass that on in the right way and help our lads get through.”

‘We feel we can come out on top’

Broxburn have beaten Nairn County and Deveronvale to reach this stage and MacKinnon believes it’s a good draw for both clubs.

Premiership clubs join the Scottish Cup in the fourth round so there’s plenty of incentive.

MacKinnon added: “In this round you either want to be playing a top end Championship team or you want a tie you feel is winnable.

“We feel we’re playing a team of a comparable level, they are at home and playing on astroturf so that maybe gives them a slight advantage.

“We’ve done our homework and we think it will be a close tie, but we feel we can come out on top.”