Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Frank McGettrick steps down as Lossiemouth manager

The Lossie boss has decided to resign from his post as he is due to undergo a knee operation.

By Danny Law
Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Lossiemouth are looking for a new manager following the departure of Frank McGettrick.

The former Buckie Thistle first team coach was appointed Lossie boss in May last year.

Lossie have finished the Highland League season in 15th place with seven wins from 34 games.

McGettrick has taken the decision to step down as he is due to undergo a knee operation.

A statement from Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh said: “It is with regret that I have to inform all Lossiemouth FC supporters that Frank McGettrick has stepped down as manager.

“Due to future operations and Frank’s 100% commitment means he would miss most of pre-season and the start of 2024-25 Highland League season.

“He said that he would not be able to give the position 100% so hopes we can get a manager to take club forward.

“An AGM will be arranged to see which direction you wish the club to take.

“We take this opportunity to thank Frank for his professional commitment throughout the past season.”

Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 loss at Clach on Saturday, McGettrick said: “I’m going in for a full knee replacement, I’ll need to recover from that, I’ve been struggling for the last year. I’ll need to take a season out.”

