James Vincent targeting better points haul to aid Caley Thistle’s play-off hopes

Caley Thistle midfielder James Vincent says his side must be more ruthless in order to gain an edge on their fellow Championship promotion hopefuls.

Inverness have been part of the chasing pack for the play-off spots throughout the season, with Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline leaving them three points adrift of fourth place.

The result keeps the second-placed Pars seven points ahead of John Robertson’s men, albeit the Highlanders have a game in hand.

Although Inverness came from behind to secure a point, with Miles Storey’s stunning strike cancelling out Kyle Turner’s opener, Englishman Vincent was frustrated not to capitalise on an opportunity to take full points from a strong second half display.

Vincent said: “Dunfermline have done really well so far, so credit to them.

“But they are the games which we believe we should be winning.

“We should be turning that one point into three points, and that’s the type of thing that will push us up the table and into the places we need.

“We know that, and it’s something we can work on.

“I thought we slightly edged the first half. I didn’t think there was a lot in it.

“The goal was a little bit scruffy, sometimes it can be a deflection that makes it happen, although the boy took it well.

“They never cut us open though, we always felt comfortable and in control even though we weren’t playing the football we wanted to.

“The manager changed the formation and moved me on just ahead of the two boys in midfield. I felt it really worked, everybody knew their roles.

“From there I thought we were a different team and I thought we were really unlucky not to win.”

Inverness are in action again when they make the trip to Arbroath on Saturday.

Although the Red Lichties are bottom of the table, Dick Campbell’s side proved tricky opponents for the Highlanders last season with two wins from the three encounters between the sides.

Despite Caley Jags running out 3-1 winners when the sides met at Caledonian Stadium in October, Vincent expects this weekend’s opponents to provide a formidable test.

He added: “I expect it to be exactly what they showed last year.

“They are a team that troubled us, they’re a hard-working team so we expect the same again.

“They all know their roles and their style of play, so it’s up to us to equip ourselves and match that.

“First of all we need to earn the right to play, and then look to play the football we can play.

“If we can do that, we think we’re a match for any team in this league.

“We just need to show that more consistently and hopefully we will get the points on the board to move up the table.”

Vincent made his first league start of the campaign against the Pars, having been sidelined through injury during the early part of the campaign, with the 31-year-old determined to stake his claim for a midfield berth in the coming weeks.

Vincent added: “I was over the moon to be playing.

“It’s frustrating not being in the team, but sometimes you’ve got to bide your time.

“The lads picked up some good results and that’s what you want – for the team to do well.

“I had to keep training hard and wait for my chance and that came against Dunfermline.

“If you want to be competitive in what you want to do in the league, you need a squad that pushes each other on.

“I think that’s been the case. The lads came in and did really well and got some good results.

“The team was doing well, but I think the manager saw this as a period to mix it up and bring in a few boys that haven’t been playing such as myself and Sean Welsh.

“It’s a bit of experience in there, and hopefully I can stay in the team and kick on.”