Caley Thistle’s Championship match against Queen of the South off due to frozen pitch

Caley Thistle have suffered another postponement setback after their Championship match at home to Queen of the South was called off due to a frozen pitch.

An early morning inspection was called for 9am at Caledonian Stadium, given Queens’ long journey to the Highlands from Dumfries.

Following a heavy snowfall on Friday night, the surface was deemed unplayable.

Today’s match against Queen of the South has been postponed due to a frozen pitch https://t.co/2Pb1mHkrDk pic.twitter.com/ZZatDPtGai — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 30, 2021

The call-off adds to Inverness’ recent fixture frustrations, with Wednesday’s 2-2 draw away to Morton their first match of 2021 following a succession of postponements.

With all other Championship matches to go ahead as scheduled, Caley Jags will now fall further behind in their fixture schedule, having already played fewer games than any other team in the league.

Caley Jags’ next game is away to Arbroath on Wednesday, with a trip to Dundee next Saturday followed by back-to-back home games against Alloa Athletic and Morton.