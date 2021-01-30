Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Allardice has signed a two-year extension with Caley Thistle, to keep him at the club until 2023.

Former Dundee United man Allardice arrived at the club last summer after a stint in Ireland and has been a regular in the Caley Jags’ line-up.

The club is pleased to announce that midfielder @scott_allardice has signed a contract extension which will see him at the Caledonian Stadium until the Summer of 2023. 👉 https://t.co/vswdObVUo0 pic.twitter.com/tmc7z7IDWN — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 30, 2021

Allardice has started all 10 league games for Caley Thistle after joining from Waterford, scoring against Raith Rovers and Arbroath. He has also turned out for Bohemians, East Fife and Dumbarton.

Manager John Robertson told the club website: “I am delighted for the club and for Scott. He has come here and worked exceptionally hard for the team and has shown real quality in almost every game he has played in.”

“I also believe the best is yet to come from him as well as he really pushed himself hard since his arrival.”

Caley Thistle were without a game on Saturday afternoon, with their home match against Queen of the South falling foul of the weather.