Caley Thistle appoint Neil McCann as temporary manager

Caley Thistle have appointed former Dundee manager Neil McCann as manager while John Robertson is on compassionate leave.
Robertson has been granted compassionate leave following a family bereavement.
The Inverness club confirmed the appointment of McCann following tonight’s 2-2 draw against Alloa Athletic.
A short statement read: “The club is pleased to announce that Neil McCann will take the position of Manager of ICTFC while John Robertson is on his compassionate leave.
“A further statement and full interview with Neil will appear on the ICTFC website tomorrow.”
Former Hearts, Rangers and Dundee winger McCann has been out of management since leaving Dundee in October 2018.
The 46-year-old will take charge of Caley Thistle for the first time on Friday when Hearts, one of his former sides, visits the Caledonian Stadium.
