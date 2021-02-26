Caley Thistle secure 1-1 draw against Championship leaders Hearts in Neil McCann’s first game in interim charge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle claimed a spirited 1-1 draw against Championship leaders Hearts in Neil McCann’s first game in interim charge.

Inverness had taken an early lead through Miles Storey, however Liam Boyce levelled towards the end of the first half.

Caley Jags held firm in the face of some late Jambos pressure to claim the point which sees them remain sixth, but they now trail the play-off spots by two points.

McCann made three changes for his first game in charge, with Daniel MacKay, Nikolay Todorov and Scott Allardice making way for Storey, James Keatings and skipper Sean Welsh from the side which drew 2-2 with Alloa Athletic on Tuesday.

Storey was involved early on with an effort from the edge of the box which was comfortably saved by Craig Gordon, however the Englishman was not to be denied his third goal of the season on 11 minutes.

© SNS Group

Keatings ball over the top picked out the run of Storey, who showed rapid pace to beat Michael Smith to the ball before dispatching a clinical finish past Gordon from 12 yards.

Inverness saw an appeal for a penalty turned down shortly afterwards when David Carson went to ground as he tried to take on Mihai Popescu, however referee Nick Walsh was unmoved.

Caley Jags were denied a second goal on 20 minutes when Shane Sutherland was picked out by Wallace Duffy’s header from a Keatings free-kick, however Gordon got down to make an excellent block.

Hearts levelled on 36 minutes when Aaron McEneff’s free-kick found Craig Halkett, who nodded across goal for Boyce to hammer home amidst claims of offside.

© SNS Group

It was a blow for the home side nine minutes before half-time, however they missed a fine chance to regain their advantage shortly after the interval when the unmarked Robbie Deas nodded wide from Keatings’ corner.

Ridgers was called into action on 65 minutes, making a strong block with his feet to deny substitute Jamie Walker.

Inverness were largely reduced to efforts from distance, with MacKay seeing a deflected strike held by Gordon before fellow substitute Allardice blasted an effort over.

Hearts were inches away from a winner in the final minute when Boyce’s header struck the crossbar before bouncing back on to Ridgers’ goal line, while substitute Armand Gnandduillet drilled a strike inches wide and Ridgers was forced to make a save from Walker, however the hosts held on for the point.