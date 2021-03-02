Caley Thistle suffer play-off setback as Dundee take spoils with 2-1 victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle’s play-off hopes suffered a setback with a below-par 2-1 defeat against Dundee at Dens Park.

First-half goals from Max Anderson and Jason Cummings gave James McPake’s side a stranglehold on the game they would not relinquish, as they moved into the final play-off spot.

Substitute Nikolay Todorov pulled one back for the visitors but temporary boss Neil McCann did not get a repeat of the performance against Hearts on Friday night.

Inverness go to Alloa Athletic on Saturday, before playing one of their games in hand – at home to Morton – next Tuesday.

The Caley Jags made two changes from the 1-1 draw with Hearts, with Roddy MacGregor and David Carson dropping out. Their places were taken by Daniel MacKay and Scott Allardice.

Inverness started the night seventh in the Championship, while still harbouring play-off aspirations. It was the second game in interim charge for McCann and another against one of his former clubs, having had a managerial spell at Dens Park between 2017 and 2018.

They had won just one of their last nine prior to the game but started off on the back foot. Paul McGowan fired over and Mark Ridgers was required to intervene in order to keep out a long-range effort from Declan McDaid.

The warnings were not heeded and by 10 minutes, Dundee were in front. McMullan’s cross to the back post was met by Anderson and while Ridgers kept out his initial attempt, the midfielder was able to steer the ball back across goal inside the far post.

Creating chances is not something Caley Thistle have struggled with this season. It has always been allowing them at the other end.

With the attack-minded line-up McCann named – MacKay, Shane Sutherland, James Keatings and Miles Storey all started – there would have been an expectancy of clear opportunities.

Sutherland had a half-chance when Jack Hamilton’s clearance broke to him 40 yards from goal; his shot drifted wide of an unguarded net. Storey was thwarted by an advancing Hamilton to prevent a one-on-one chance.

Their defensive frailties were not easing up under constant Dundee pressure though. There was a nervousness around their own penalty area and Inverness struggled to have any sustained periods inside the Dundee half before the interval. Ridgers was required again to turn a low drive from Anderson wide to keep the deficit to one.

A fanciful cross-shot from Storey – he was close to the corner flag when he attempted a hopeful punt into the box – summed up Inverness’ first-half offering.

They were to go further behind before the break, with Cummings pinning his defender 12 yards out and managing to squeeze a shot into the bottom corner.

Caley Thistle now had little choice but to chase the game. They were attempting to go direct to get Storey in behind the Dundee defence, utilising his pace, but he was often left feeding off scraps.

The one time the ball did break to him, via the head of Liam Fontaine, he was able to gallop clear but with a narrowing angle, Hamilton was equal to his shot.

Inverness struggled to cope with the twin threats of McDaid and Paul McMullan out wide, with Dundee also introducing Osman Sow into the mix for the injured Danny Mullen. Sow ought to have done better with the chance Cummings presented to him, rather than skying it over the bar.

It was an evening which laid bare the difference in resources between the two clubs. Dundee were able to call on players like Cummings and McMullan, who ought to be playing in the top flight.

When Caley Thistle were looking for game-changers off the bench, they were in short supply. They were already without Aaron Doran and Roddy MacGregor through injury but Todorov, who came on for MacKay, gave them a glimpse of hope with a tremendous header from Cameron Harper’s cross.

It provoked some much-needed urgency in Inverness’ play as they sought to grab an unlikely equaliser. However, aside from a lash over the bar from Keatings, chances would not fall for pink shirts.

Given their recent run of form, the brakes may have to be applied on promotion aspirations for another year.