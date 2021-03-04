Caley Thistle still in the hunt for Championship playoffs – James Keatings

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle forward James Keatings insists the play-offs are still there for them despite the recent upheaval at the club.

The 2-1 defeat to Dundee on Tuesday night, their second game under interim manager Neil McCann, sees them five points off the play-off places and with one win in 10 games.

They do have two games to catch up on but so do Dundee, who currently occupy the final play-off place.

Inverness have finished in the play-off places in the last two seasons, albeit seeing the 2019-20 campaign curtailed early due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With numerous postponements this year and then manager John Robertson taking compassionate leave, it has been a difficult period for Caley Thistle.

🗣️ Neil McCann gives his thoughts following tonight's match against Dundee pic.twitter.com/xuys4G4zwc — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 2, 2021

However Keatings insists they can still achieve their goal and need to rally together to achieve it.

He said: “We’re never going to give up. We’ll take each game as it comes and that’s the best thing to do. Aim to get three points and keep building game-by-game. There’s no point looking two or three games down the line.

“The next one up is the most important. We need to dust ourselves down and go again.

“We know what position we are in the league. It’s been difficult with the way fixtures have went – it’s been stop-start, games getting called off for weeks, the manager and assistant manager going and the new manager coming in.

“It’s been strange and difficult but we need to stick together and rally round to achieve the goal we’ve set.”

McCann came in last month, with Robertson and assistant manager Scott Kellacher off for an indefinite period of time. He picked up a creditable 1-1 draw with Hearts in his first game in charge.

Keatings added: “It’s been difficult, with the manager, assistant manager and everything going on in the background. The new manager has come in and drilled us well. We’ve tried our best to take it all in and implement it.

“We did it against Hearts perfectly fine but tonight it wasn’t showing at all. It was down to how we applied it on the pitch. We let ourselves down in the first 45-60 minutes.

“It’s unknown, when the manager is coming back in. We’ve got the new manager just now and all the boys are dedicated and working hard for him. We all want to do it right.

“Personally, I was disappointed with my performance on Tuesday night and I’m sure the rest of the boys will be the same. That’s not a performance we should be putting in. It’s not good enough.

“I’ve not spoken to John personally but that’s just the way it is.”