Billy Dodds added to Caley Thistle coaching staff

Inverness Caley Thistle have added Billy Dodds to their coaching staff.

The 52-year-old, who was assistant manager to Jim McIntyre when Ross County won the League Cup in 2016, will assist interim manager Neil McCann and coaches Barry Wilson and Ryan Esson.

McCann took the reins at the Caledonian Stadium last month on a temporary basis with manager John Robertson stepping away due to a family bereavement.

Assistant boss Scott Kellacher is also unavailable as he is recovering from a serious illness.

On the addition of former Dundee, Dundee United, Aberdeen, Rangers and Scotland striker Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner said: “Billy knows manager John Robertson and assistant manager Scott Kellacher personally and professionally. We thank him for stepping up to help us through this period while John and Kell are absent.

“I know he has a great relationship with Neil McCann, Barry Wilson and Ryan Esson and he will do everything he can to assist our team and our coaches in the run in to the end of the season.

“He is an enormously positive character and his knowledge and love of the game shines through whenever you speak to him.

“The fact that Billy lives in the Highlands was obviously a help in practical terms and his desire to join us and help the guys, gives us all a boost.”