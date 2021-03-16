Robbie Deas admits he feels ’embarrassed’ by recent Caley Thistle form

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Robbie Deas has called for Caley Thistle to find a turning point to a run of recent form which has left him embarrassed.

Inverness have won just one of their last 13 league matches, which has left them above the relegation play-off spot only on goal difference.

The Highlanders have fallen six points adrift of the promotion play-off places, which they will aim to narrow when they make the trip to third-placed Raith Rovers tonight.

Although Inverness have drawn nine of their 19 matches played, defender Deas says the return of only four wins has been unacceptable and he is determined to turn it around.

Deas said: “There’s no excuses for our past few results.

“It hasn’t been good enough and some of the performances have been embarrassing from us. Only we can put it right, starting against Raith Rovers.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position we never expected to be in, but we’re there.

“We’ve let ourselves down, individually and as a team, and also the club, the fans and our families.

“It is down to us to put it right.

“We’ve had a lot of draws and we’ve chucked a few games, which is not good enough.

“This is a turning point.

“We’ve shown we’re capable of winning against every team we’ve played against and it just shows how good the league is.

“I’m always checking results after the final whistle every week, because you just know someone will have beaten somebody they weren’t expected to beat.”

Inverness quickly face a rematch with Rovers, with the two sides having shared an entertaining 0-0 draw at Caledonian Stadium.

© SNS Group

Although John McGlynn’s men have enjoyed a fine step up from League One this term, Inverness have not lost in 90 minutes against the Kirkcaldy outfit this term.

Deas is hopeful his side’s performance and clean sheet can give the Highlanders something to build on.

The 21-year-old added: “This will be the fourth game against them this season and we have done well in the previous three.

“Times are tough right now, but we fully expect to go there and play well. Three points is what we need right now.

“I wish it was the case that games get easier the more you play a team, but teams change and adapt gameplans.

“They will look to exploit different areas, just like we will.

“Raith are a good side and have the players and ability, but so do we. We fully expect to go there and play well.

“We need to take our chances and start crawling back up the league.

“Not scoring has been the story for us lately, but we take confidence from Friday. We take the positives.”

“The boys are looking sharp and we maybe need that little bit of luck we’ve not had.”

Inverness skipper Sean Welsh earlier this week revealed he organised a clear the air meeting among the squad to try and get to the root of their dip in form.

Deas, who joined from Celtic last summer, reckons the players will benefit from the frank discussion as they aim to record their first win under interim boss Neil McCann.

© SNS Group

Deas added: “It has definitely brought us closer together.

“It has been a really weird season. Normally you’d be in the changing rooms together, but you arrive in your car, you train and you go home and change.

“It is quite difficult to get that team element at times.

“But with the situation we’ve put ourselves in, we needed to talk through things. We obviously did it within the rules, but we needed to clear the air.

“Results have not been good enough. We needed to change something, We needed to look at ourselves in the mirror, individually and as a team, and we’ve done that.

“We can only look at ourselves – blame ourselves and then build on it.

“That’s the only way we’re going to move forward.”