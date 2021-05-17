Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inverness Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner says they hopes to appoint a new head coach very soon.

The Caley Jags are inviting applications for the position after John Robertson stepped up to become sporting director last week.

The deadline for applications is Friday and after that Gardiner hopes Inverness can quickly move through the process to appoint someone.

“We’re inviting applications, it’s been humbling to see how many people have applied for the job over the weekend,” he told Inverness’ club website.

“It’s been amazing and I’ve been bowled over by the amount of job applications from abroad.

“We said at the board meeting that we would keep an open mind, we would look at people who are potentially up and coming coaches who could be the next big thing and would see a fantastic opportunity like this as a good step on their journey as a coach.

“We said we would look at people who have been assistant managers in the past who think it’s about time they took a step up.

“When John first got the job here he’d never been a head coach, but he came in and led the club to promotion (in 2004).

“There are others who have applied who have been a head coach in their own right so we’ve got a very open mind.

“The deadline is this Friday so until then we’ll see who comes in, but so far we’ve had some very interesting applications from people who will for sure have an interview opportunity.

“It’s absolutely wide open and we’re excited to see what happens.

“We have a deadline which is Friday and after that we will move very quickly to make an appointment.

“It’s a matter of weeks until everyone is back and whoever gets the job has to live here, they have to be based in Inverness and if it’s someone from outwith they’ll have to move pretty quickly.

“It’s not an onerous thing, it’s exciting to see my phone pinging away with CVs, some of them are fascinating.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we end up with.

“We’ll have a shortlist which will be put together by Friday by a small committee and then very quickly we’ll do the interviews next week and hopefully make an appointment in very short order.”