Caley Thistle sign Ross County stalwart Michael Gardyne on one-year deal

Former Ross County winger Michael Gardyne has completed a switch to rivals Caley Thistle on a one-year deal.

Staggies stalwart Gardyne, who holds the Dingwall club’s records for appearances and goals scored, was released by the Staggies at the end of last season.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC are delighted to announce the signing of winger Michael Gardyne on an 1 year deal with options thereafter. 👉 https://t.co/fYQgkuSbji 📷 @TMPfoto pic.twitter.com/V3ZK8MauDv — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 17, 2021

It ended the 35-year-old’s association with County which amounts to nearly 12 years across three different spells.

Gardyne has now opted to join former Staggies team-mate Billy Mckay in moving to Inverness on an initial one-year contract, with options to extend thereafter.

The move County’s to Highland rivals sees Gardyne link up again with Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds, who was previously his assistant manager at Victoria Park.

Dodds said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Michael has joined us.

“I worked with Michael at Ross County for three years, so I know what he brings.

“There were a number of clubs trying to get Michael to sign on his departure from our neighbours and at least two of those are competitors of ours so I am doubly pleased he is here now.

“He’s great in the dressing room and is a player that brings quality and experience to the squad.”

Gardyne becomes Caley Jags’ fifth summer signing, following the captures of Tom Walsh, Billy Mckay, Manny Duku and Reece McAlear.