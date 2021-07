Former Scotland international Kirk Broadfoot is set to sign a one-year deal with Caley Thistle.

According to a report in the Daily Record, the 36-year-old will also take up a coaching position at the club’s academy.

The former St Mirren and Rangers player is a free agent after leaving relegated Kilmarnock at the end of last season.

Broadfoot could make his debut for Caley Thistle against Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup on Tuesday if the deal is finalised in time.