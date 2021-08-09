Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fan view: Given time to gel, Caley Thistle could be real Championship challengers this term

By David Sutherland
August 9, 2021, 6:00 am
Roddy MacGregor scores Caley Thistle's winner against Raith Rovers.
The home fans left the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday afternoon in buoyant mood after watching Caley Thistle pick up another narrow win at the start of the Championship season.

There wasn’t a lot between the teams, but perhaps Inverness just about deserved to edge it, though it took a goal of real quality to separate the teams.

Roddy MacGregor’s strike was so sweetly hit, and from my seat in the North Stand I had the perfect view as it moved in the air away from the outstretched hand of Jamie MacDonald.

I do like the Inverness squad this season. It contains a nice blend of youth and experience and there appears to be quite a bit of strength in depth. It also looks like a new team playing under a new manager – and at times they look they just met 10 minutes before kick-off – but there is bags of hard work and enthusiasm.

So, under these circumstances we all have to be extremely pleased with these two wins, because this is a team that I think has the potential to improve in the weeks ahead. Given time to gel together, they could be real challengers this season.

How much it will improve will also depend on working out how best to use the squad. I’m not sure I know yet what is the best starting eleven and I don’t think Billy Dodds does either. I suspect he might say the answer varies week by week depending on the opponent and venue and he certainly has the options to keep freshening things up.

Billy Dodds celebrates another cinch Championship win.

I also suspect the manager would rather have a game next weekend, but there’s nothing any of us can do about that. It would have been good to try to keep the winning run going, but this will have to wait another seven days.

