Fan view: Given time to gel, Caley Thistle could be real Championship challengers this term

The home fans left the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday afternoon in buoyant mood after watching Caley Thistle pick up another narrow win at the start of the Championship season.

There wasn’t a lot between the teams, but perhaps Inverness just about deserved to edge it, though it took a goal of real quality to separate the teams.

Roddy MacGregor’s strike was so sweetly hit, and from my seat in the North Stand I had the perfect view as it moved in the air away from the outstretched hand of Jamie MacDonald.

I do like the Inverness squad this season. It contains a nice blend of youth and experience and there appears to be quite a bit of strength in depth. It also looks like a new team playing under a new manager – and at times they look they just met 10 minutes before kick-off – but there is bags of hard work and enthusiasm.

So, under these circumstances we all have to be extremely pleased with these two wins, because this is a team that I think has the potential to improve in the weeks ahead. Given time to gel together, they could be real challengers this season.

How much it will improve will also depend on working out how best to use the squad. I’m not sure I know yet what is the best starting eleven and I don’t think Billy Dodds does either. I suspect he might say the answer varies week by week depending on the opponent and venue and he certainly has the options to keep freshening things up.

I also suspect the manager would rather have a game next weekend, but there’s nothing any of us can do about that. It would have been good to try to keep the winning run going, but this will have to wait another seven days.