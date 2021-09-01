Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds sees his winners ‘grow’ as they lead Championship

Billy Dodds believes his Championship-topping Caley Jags stars are getting better with every passing week.

And the ICT head coach reckons there’s plenty of room for improvement, including scoring more after a run of four 1-0 wins shot them into first place.

Michael Gardyne’s brilliant finish following a swift counter-attack on Saturday earned the Inverness team a precious victory away to league favourites Kilmarnock.

Dodd was more than satisfied with the performance, but knows the areas in which they must improve.

He said: “They have just grown as a team. You can see the work ethic I am getting from everyone.

“Yes, we are keeping clean sheets, but every position is doing their job properly. We are full of confidence right now.

“We can score more goals if we are a bit more careful with our passing, but since the League Cup when we conceded a few goals, we have really tightened up.

“I thought we were very good in that second half. I asked them to keep the ball better, which they did most of the time.

“If I am looking for a performance away from home in front of 5,000 fans then I am delighted with that.”

Hard to break down, swift in attack

Dodds praised his side for demonstrating good management within the game as they stood up to their most stern league test yet.

He said: “How many times have we talked about the balance and the experience we have? In the times when teams look as if they might get a wee bit of pressure against you, we gather in and we’re hard to beat.

“We are then open and we express ourselves and that’s all down to the players. I can’t praise them enough. They have been brilliant.

“It was a really good, solid performance on Saturday against a top team who have not lost a game for a while.”

Gardyne was ‘magnificent’ at Killie

Dodds stressed that picking out players for a special mention is not something he is comfortable with but felt weekend match-winner Gardyne was a stand-out at Rugby Park.

He added: “I don’t want to praise players individually as it was a complete team performance, but it was the best game we’ve seen from Michael Gardyne.

“He was at his best. He is a top player and he was magnificent – whether it was defensively or going at them.”

Caley Thistle will return to league action a week on Saturday when second-placed Partick Thistle head to the Caledonian Stadium.

Fringe players will get minutes in cup

A change of competition this weekend takes the leaders into SPFL Trust Trophy action against Buckie Thistle, who are second top in the Highland League.

Dodds insists this will be a tie for some of those players who need match-time to show what they can do in a competitive setting.

He added: “I’m looking forward to Saturday. There will be a few other boys getting minutes.

“The players have worked hard for me in all four games in the league. Teams have made it hard for us every time, so we have had to put in a shift until the final whistle.

“It’s not about 11 players. We have got a strong squad who are champing at the bit to get into the team and that’s the way it should be, but I need to get minutes into them now.”