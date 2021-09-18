Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds content with Caley Thistle’s point against Dunfermline

By Andy Skinner
September 18, 2021, 5:48 pm
Billy Dodds
Billy Dodds

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds was satisfied with a point from his side’s Championship trip to Dunfermline.

The Pars came into the match with pressure mounting on manager Peter Grant, after taking only a point from their opening five matches, while Inverness made the trip to East End Park with a 100% record.

Although Caley Jags’ lead has been reduced to just one point following their draw, Dodds felt the result was a fair outcome given the chances created by both sides.

Dodds said: “It was a well deserved, hard-working point.

Kirk Broadfoot in action against Dunfermline’s Nikolay Todorov.

“They had a great chance in the second half through Nikolay Todorov, who I have worked with before, and he will be disappointed he never scored it.

“We had a really good chance in the first half which forced a really good save from Owain Fon Williams, and then Tom Walsh had a volley in the second half which hit the full back’s thigh.

“Both teams worked ever so hard, so a point was probably fair. Peter will maybe say his team should have nicked it, but I felt my team had chances to nick it as well.

“It was two hard-working teams battling away, with brilliant work-rate and desire from both teams.

“Although there were no goals I think it was a good point.”

Dodds says Dunfermline’s battling display came as no surprise despite their poor form, adding: “I know what’s going on at Dunfermline, and it’s not my business. I just knew there would be a reaction.

“I watched their game against Ayr and they were extremely unlucky. They had real chances in the game and then made a mistake at the back and got punished.

“They had a lot of good football and got into good situations though. I warned my players that, but they gave me everything. There maybe wasn’t the technical side at times, but they are working their socks off.”

