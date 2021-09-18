Billy Dodds content with Caley Thistle’s point against Dunfermline

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds was satisfied with a point from his side’s Championship trip to Dunfermline.

The Pars came into the match with pressure mounting on manager Peter Grant, after taking only a point from their opening five matches, while Inverness made the trip to East End Park with a 100% record.

Although Caley Jags’ lead has been reduced to just one point following their draw, Dodds felt the result was a fair outcome given the chances created by both sides.

Dodds said: “It was a well deserved, hard-working point.

“They had a great chance in the second half through Nikolay Todorov, who I have worked with before, and he will be disappointed he never scored it.

“We had a really good chance in the first half which forced a really good save from Owain Fon Williams, and then Tom Walsh had a volley in the second half which hit the full back’s thigh.

“Both teams worked ever so hard, so a point was probably fair. Peter will maybe say his team should have nicked it, but I felt my team had chances to nick it as well.

“It was two hard-working teams battling away, with brilliant work-rate and desire from both teams.

“Although there were no goals I think it was a good point.”

Dodds says Dunfermline’s battling display came as no surprise despite their poor form, adding: “I know what’s going on at Dunfermline, and it’s not my business. I just knew there would be a reaction.

“I watched their game against Ayr and they were extremely unlucky. They had real chances in the game and then made a mistake at the back and got punished.

“They had a lot of good football and got into good situations though. I warned my players that, but they gave me everything. There maybe wasn’t the technical side at times, but they are working their socks off.”