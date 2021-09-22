Manny Duku calls on Caley Thistle to maintain early season standards shown against Championship’s toughest sides

Caley Thistle striker Manny Duku says the Highlanders must maintain the standards they have shown against some of the Championship’s leading sides.

Inverness are a point clear at the top of the table after six matches, with Billy Dodds’ men still undefeated.

Of their five victories so far, Caley Jags have defeated Kilmarnock, Arbroath and Partick Thistle, who have otherwise shown strong early season form and occupy play-off positions.

After drawing 0-0 away to Dunfermline on Saturday, Caley Jags’ next three league matches are against Queen of the South, Hamilton Accies and Morton, who sit near the foot of the table.

Dutchman Duku feels his side have already proven they can compete with any team in the league, but has called for the Highlanders to back that up in the coming weeks.

Duku said: “As a team, we certainly don’t lack confidence and we know the teams we have played have been the teams who have aspirations to be up there in the league as well.

“We believe in ourselves and work hard as a team. On the pitch we’ve shown we can take anyone on.

“We beat Arbroath in the first game of the season, and they are doing very well in the league.

“We just have to stay consistent and not just do it against Partick, Arbroath and Kilmarnock, but also against teams that are struggling at the moment.

“They can be the harder games, because that’s when people can get lax and think they’re bigger or better than other teams just because we are top.

“In every game, we need to be 100% focused. We have started brilliantly, but we need to make sure the middle is brilliant and we finish brilliantly.”

Duku joined Inverness in the summer after spending last season with Raith Rovers, where he netted 10 goals in 28 appearances.

The 28-year-old helped the Kirkcaldy outfit finish in the promotion play-offs in their first season after winning promotion from League One, however, he says previous fortunes count for nothing in a competitive second-tier.

He added: “Raith Rovers came up last season and nobody expected what they did.

“When you come into any season, everybody starts fresh with zero points and has a right go at it.

“You don’t win leagues from people’s tips, you go out on the pitch and perform, and that’s when you prove who can win the league. You need to be consistent and win your games.”

Duku has been pleased with the way his side has rallied in the league following a disappointing Betfred Cup campaign in which they exited in the group stage.

He added: “It is about believing in each other, working hard, and we need a bit of luck as well.

“Some of the goals we’ve scored have held a bit of luck and Mark Ridgers has made some important saves as well.

“We know what we want to do. The League Cup wasn’t brilliant for us, but it all turned around and we have put everything into the league campaign so far.”