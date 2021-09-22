Manny Duku calls on Caley Thistle to maintain early season standards shown against Championship’s toughest sides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Manny Duku calls on Caley Thistle to maintain early season standards shown against Championship’s toughest sides

By Andy Skinner
September 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Manny Duku
Manny Duku

Caley Thistle striker Manny Duku says the Highlanders must maintain the standards they have shown against some of the Championship’s leading sides.

Inverness are a point clear at the top of the table after six matches, with Billy Dodds’ men still undefeated.

Of their five victories so far, Caley Jags have defeated Kilmarnock, Arbroath and Partick Thistle, who have otherwise shown strong early season form and occupy play-off positions.

After drawing 0-0 away to Dunfermline on Saturday, Caley Jags’ next three league matches are against Queen of the South, Hamilton Accies and Morton, who sit near the foot of the table.

Dutchman Duku feels his side have already proven they can compete with any team in the league, but has called for the Highlanders to back that up in the coming weeks.

Duku said: “As a team, we certainly don’t lack confidence and we know the teams we have played have been the teams who have aspirations to be up there in the league as well.

Manny Duku in action for Inverness.

“We believe in ourselves and work hard as a team. On the pitch we’ve shown we can take anyone on.

“We beat Arbroath in the first game of the season, and they are doing very well in the league.

“We just have to stay consistent and not just do it against Partick, Arbroath and Kilmarnock, but also against teams that are struggling at the moment.

“They can be the harder games, because that’s when people can get lax and think they’re bigger or better than other teams just because we are top.

“In every game, we need to be 100% focused. We have started brilliantly, but we need to make sure the middle is brilliant and we finish brilliantly.”

Duku joined Inverness in the summer after spending last season with Raith Rovers, where he netted 10 goals in 28 appearances.

The 28-year-old helped the Kirkcaldy outfit finish in the promotion play-offs in their first season after winning promotion from League One, however, he says previous fortunes count for nothing in a competitive second-tier.

Manny Duku in action for Raith Rovers.

He added: “Raith Rovers came up last season and nobody expected what they did.

“When you come into any season, everybody starts fresh with zero points and has a right go at it.

“You don’t win leagues from people’s tips, you go out on the pitch and perform, and that’s when you prove who can win the league. You need to be consistent and win your games.”

Duku has been pleased with the way his side has rallied in the league following a disappointing Betfred Cup campaign in which they exited in the group stage.

He added: “It is about believing in each other, working hard, and we need a bit of luck as well.

“Some of the goals we’ve scored have held a bit of luck and Mark Ridgers has made some important saves as well.

“We know what we want to do. The League Cup wasn’t brilliant for us, but it all turned around and we have put everything into the league campaign so far.”

